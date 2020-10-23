"I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl," the rapper and actor wrote back to Handler on social media

Chelsea Handler Reacts to 50 Cent's Support of Donald Trump as He Says It's 'Affecting My Love Life’

Chelsea Handler is giving her two cents on 50 Cent's support of President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old rapper, actor and entrepreneur posted a message on Twitter where he called on his fans to support Trump, 74, in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Sharing a photo of a TV broadcast from CNBC's Power Lunch that showed top tax rates on the highest earners per state under Democratic candidate Joe Biden's proposed plan, 50 Cent expressed shock at how the tax rates would apply to him.

"👀WHAT THE F---! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨 F--- NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️ I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62 percent are you out of ya f------ mind. 😤," he tweeted.

The next day, he reiterated his feelings of the proposal, writing in a tweet, "Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !"

Some detractors noted that many people earn much less than 50 Cent, né Curtis Jackson, and Biden, 77, has said he won't raise taxes on those people making less than $400,000.

50 Cent's endorsement of Trump drew support from various prominent conservatives — but an array of criticism from others, including from his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler, who tweeted back at him, "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend."

"Oh my God this is effecting my love life now," 50 Cent responded. "@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl."

Now, the comedian, also 45, has also offered to pay the rapper's taxes as long as he reconsiders his support for the president. Billboard reports that Handler briefly dated 50 Cent after he appeared on her E! talk show, Chelsea Lately, back in 2010.

"Hey f-----! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses," Handler wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f-----! Remember?"

50 Cent's support of Trump during his re-election campaign comes after he has been less effusive about Trump in the past.

In a 2018 interview with Larry King where the rapper was asked about Trump's presidency, 50 Cent said, "I don't know how he got elected to begin with. ... I mean, it's a tough job."

He also discussed Trump during a 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, claiming that he was offered half of a million dollars to attend Trump's presidential inauguration in 2017.

"I didn't do it because I didn't know if I could fix the damage," 50 Cent said at the time. "... Don't bring me to fix the African-American vote, pick somebody else."

The presidential election takes place next month on Nov. 3, with early and mail voting already underway across the country.