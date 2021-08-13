Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The former first daughter will publish a years' worth of books next year

Chelsea Clinton Will Expand She Persisted Series to Include 10 More Chapter Books in 2022

Chelsea Clinton's children's series about women who changed the world will get 11 new titles in 2022, with the next book — She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference — due out in March.

The picture book She Persisted in Science will debut March 1 and be followed by 10 new She Persisted chapter books, each focusing on a different woman and written by a different author (and featuring an introduction written by the former first daughter).

The chapter book biographies — whose subjects include Coretta Scott King, Malala Yousafzai, and Temple Grandin, among others — will also all be illustrated.

Publisher Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced the news in a tweet published Friday morning,

"It's always the right time to share inspirational stories about women who have persisted in science, and it feels particularly important now to shine a light on women scientists and their contributions to our shared public health, the fight against climate change, and so much more," Clinton said in a statement, the Associated Press reported.

The statement continued: "I'm also honored to partner with ten brilliant writers, along with Alexandra Boiger and artist Gillian Flint, to continue the She Persisted chapter book series. Together we'll share in-depth stories about ten more inspirational woman who show young readers that they can dream big, persist, and make a big difference."

Clinton's first illustrated book, She Persisted, about 13 American women who "changed the world," was published in 2017.

The 13 women featured in the first picture book include Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Nellie Bly, Maria Tallchief, Claudette Colvin, Clara Lemlich, Ruby Bridges, Margaret Chase Smith, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, Oprah Winfrey, and Sonia Sotomayor.

Clinton released a follow-up — She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game — in September 2020.

The series title is an abbreviated version of "nevertheless, she persisted," the words top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell used to silence Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren after she attempted to protest Jeff Sessions's attorney general nomination last month. The phrase quickly became a rallying cry for Warren supporters and proponents of women's rights.

This March, Clinton released a picture book along with her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, called Grandma's Garden. The book was inspired by the former first lady's late own mother, Dorothy Rodham, who loved to read and garden with them both, and was also released by Philomel Books.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hillary, 72, said of the book: "I hope that grandparents will think about how important it is to share experiences like gardening with their grandchildren. Gardening is such a wonderful intergenerational activity."