Chelsea Clinton Responds to Republican Lawmaker's Tweet Mocking Her Parents

Chelsea Clinton waved off a Republican lawmaker who spent his Christmas Eve making fun of her parents, Bill and Hillary, after he tweeted out an old video clip of the former first couple.

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar seemed to be trying to poke fun at former president Bill Clinton and former first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, posting a decades-old video of a lighting rig nearly falling on them during a television interview in 1992.

As Mrs. Clinton dodges the falling light in the clip, she can be heard saying, “Jesus, Mary and Joseph” — while President Clinton shields her from the heavy equipment.

“Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas” Rep. Gosar tweeted at 11 am ET on Christmas Eve.

Chelsea waited until after the holidays to clap back on Twitter, responding to Rep. Gosar on Thursday after Christmas: “At 11am on Christmas Eve, we were making cookies for Santa. Thank you Congressman @RepGosar for reminding me of my dad’s quick reflexes!” she tweeted back.

At 11am on Christmas Eve, we were making cookies for Santa. Thank you Congressman @RepGosar for reminding me of my dad’s quick reflexes! https://t.co/zEJgHrYc3h — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 26, 2019

Gosar is a Trump supporter who has tweeted routinely over the past few months in defense of the president.

The conservative lawmaker has also tweeted memes in the past about Mrs. Clinton’s email scandal and referred to Trump’s victory in the 2016 election while heading into the new election year.

Twitter users were quick to dig up a campaign video from last September in which six of Rep. Gosar’s siblings endorsed his opponent David Brill while slamming their brother Paul.

“I think my brother has traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table,” said Joan Gosar, Rep. Gosar’s sister, in one of the videos.

Clinton’s defenders on social media pointed out the timing of the tweet — Christmas Eve — and tie it to his family’s public condemning of him.

“This is likely one of many reasons your family made an ad against you,” one user wrote.

“Thank you sir!” another user added. “You have so much more time to post when no one in your family can stand to be around you, and you’re really making the most of it.”