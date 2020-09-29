Chelsea Clinton, Whose Dad Nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Opposes Amy Coney Barrett as RBG Replacement

"It is our turn to dissent against Trump’s choice for Ginsburg’s replacement and against the rush to confirm her before Election Day," the former first daughter wrote

Chelsea Clinton had strong words this week for Amy Coney Barrett, the judge widely hailed by conservatives whom President Donald Trump has nominated to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, initially nominated by Clinton's dad more than 20 years ago.

In an essay published Monday in Cosmopolitan, former President Bill Clinton's daughter expressed her sharp opposition to Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

She also recalled when Ginsburg was nominated to the highest court in 1993, when she was 13 years old.

″I admired Justice Ginsburg so much: She was the rare adult who made our country live up to a child’s inherent sense of fairness,″ Chelsea wrote. ″Justice Ginsburg served on the court for 27 years. She wrote 483 opinions, many of which were intent on making every American who felt excluded—women in particular—belong.″

″Because of her work, not only as a Justice but also as a lawyer, you cannot be fired for being pregnant, or denied a credit card or a spot in a public university because of your sex, or rejected for a marriage license because of who you love,″ she added, hailing Ginsburg's work for women's legal equality.

Chelsea, 40, wrote that she believed that should Barrett replace Ginsburg's seat, there would be ″disastrous consequences for the country.″

″Although she doesn’t have a long judicial record, Amy Coney Barrett has voted in two abortion cases—both times in favor of abortion restrictions that would require parental notification and allow the state to ban the procedure on the basis of race, sex, or Down syndrome diagnosis,″ she wrote.

″Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 'The Great Dissenter,' ″ Chelsea wrote. ″Now it is our turn to dissent against Trump’s choice for Ginsburg’s replacement and against the rush to confirm her before Election Day.″

″I dissent."

On Saturday, after days of speculation, Trump announced that he would be nominating the 48-year-old federal judge to replace Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, and urged Republican lawmakers to appoint her “without delay″ despite Ginsburg's dying wish that her ″successor will not be named until a new president is installed.”

Democrats were also quick to criticize the GOP's zeal as hypocritical, given how they blocked President Barack Obama from filling a vacant Supreme Court seat months before the previous presidential election.

Republicans have argued, in turn, that they are acting within the authority given to them by voters.

″I fully understand that this is a momentous decision for a president, and if the Senate does me the honor of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability,″ Barrett said at the White House on Saturday. ″I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution. I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court. I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my own circle and certainly not for my own sake. I would assume this role to serve you.″

Barrett, who would become the youngest member of the Supreme Court, also shared remarks about Ginsburg.

″Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful of who came before me,″ Barrett said. ″She not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them — and, for that, she has won the admiration of women across the country.″

In his nomination speech, Trump called Barrett a ″woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution."

Barrett once clerked for late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and is seen by both Republicans and Democrats as a social conservative who interprets the law by its original text. Legal experts and lawmakers believe she could have a great impact on potential rulings for issues such as abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act.

Both Joe Biden, who is challenging Trump in November's election, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have voiced their opposition to Barrett's nomination, imploring Congress to postpone any decisions on the seat until after the election.

However, on Saturday night, Sen. Lindsey Graham announced that Barrett's confirmation hearings would begin as soon as Oct. 12 on a new, expedited schedule.