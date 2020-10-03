"I have no interest in someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence," Chelsea Clinton said

Chelsea Clinton Says She No Longer Speaks to One-Time Friend Ivanka Trump: 'I Have No Interest'

Chelsea Clinton is opening up about her former friendship with fellow first daughter Ivanka Trump.

The She Persisted in Sports author, 40, appeared on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and shared that she hasn’t been in contact with Ivanka since the 2016 election, in which her father, President Donald Trump was running against Chelsea’s mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“I’ve not spoken to her since 2016 and I have no interest in someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence,” the mother of three told Cohen.

Chelsea and Ivanka’s friendship was widely known, prior to their parent’s contentious presidential campaigns. Both have publicly praised each other at various points, with Chelsea telling Vogue in 2015 that “there’s nothing skin-deep about Ivanka.” In 2016, Ivanka told PEOPLE that they “have great respect for one another.”

Cohen asked Chelsea whether there was ever a moment during the 2016 presidential election cycle “where you wanted to text her and be like ‘hey, we’re friends — this is insane what your father is saying about my mom.’”

“We were in touch at the beginning of the campaign but it's just really hard when there’s someone who’s actively embracing their candidate — whether it's their father or not — who is trafficking in racism and sexism and antisemitism and islamophobia and homophobia and transphobia and conspiracy theories and lies,” Chelsea replied.

“It's so fundamentally corrupt. I don’t think they’re the same by any standard,” she added of Ivanka and her father. “But I think she’s more than complicit as anyone who has worked for him for so long by definition is, and I don’t want to be friends with someone like that.”

Chelsea previously echoed the same sentiment during a 2018 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, telling the host that the pair had “not spoken… in a long time.”