Chelsea Clinton Makes Special Cameo in Final Episode of Derry Girls

In the final episode of the British comedy, the former first daughter receives a delayed letter from "the gang"

Derry Girl fans were left on a bittersweet note Wednesday night as the series wrapped after three seasons.

The British comedy, which aired on Channel 4 — and subsequently Netflix — followed a group of high school students living through the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

During season two, episode six of the series, "the gang" wrote a letter to then-first daughter Chelsea Clinton about her family's visit to Northern Ireland in 1995 and asked her if she'd like to hang out, according to NME.

During this week's series finale, fans witnessed a full circle moment when Chelsea received the delayed letter in present-day New York.

"We've discovered some old mail, it was intercepted en route to the White House back in the '90s, then somehow lost its way but this was addressed to you," the postal worker told Chelsea as she answered the door of her New York home.

"Thank you so much," she said looking down at the letter addressed "Chelsea Clinton, The White House, America."

From there, Chelsea began reading aloud the letter from Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn).

"We understand you will soon be traveling here with your Ma and Da and if they're anything like our parents, well, you'll be bored out of your tree," Chelsea reads as the credits begin the roll on the final episode.

Derry Girls Credit: Netflix

"We thought you might like to hang out with us. We were also thinking it must be pretty difficult for a girl like yourself to meet boys. Being the president's daughter would intimidate a lot of fellas we imagine so if you want to practice any moves on James feel free. He's all yours." she laughs.

The letter continues, "Anyway, let us know and have a safe flight."

The group then signs the letter but not without one last note.

"P.S. we think your hair is absolutely cracker," the letter concludes.

Speaking about her appearance, Chelsea said: "Thanks to Lisa McGee's incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world," NME reported.