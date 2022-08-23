Chelsea Clinton Says She Deleted Kanye West's Music from Her Workout Playlist: 'I've Had to Let Go'

While avid runner Chelsea Clinton used to listen to Kanye West while pounding the pavement, she's since removed the hip-hop artist from her workout playlist — due in part, she says, to his treatment toward Kim Kardashian and women as a whole.

The former first daughter opened up about her decision to remove West's music from her playlist in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, while promoting her new documentary series Gutsy, based on the bestselling 2019 Book of Gutsy Women that she co-authored with her mom, Hillary Clinton.

"I've had to let go of Kanye," the marathon runner tells EW. "Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way he has talked about women, is unconscionable to me. That was some of my favorite running music and I have removed it from my music library."

Kardashian is featured in an episode of Gutsy, in which the reality TV star and law apprentice goes head-to-head with the former secretary of state — a practicing lawyer and law firm partner before she was first lady — in a contest of legal knowledge.

After a round of questions on the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery, and when a claim of self-defense is permissible, Kim soundly beat Hillary, 11-4 in the episode, which is previewed in the new issue of PEOPLE.

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. They share four children: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2½.

Their marriage originally landed in crisis at the height of West's public outbursts in 2020 after he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

Following their breakup, Kardashian's public romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson caused West to share several attacks on social media and in the press.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE previewing Gutsy, from the HiddenLight Productions studio the mother-daughter duo founded in 2020, both Clintons said they came away from their day of filming with Kardashian feeling impressed.

"She's very self-aware that her celebrity can make a difference positively, and where it may make a negative difference," Chelsea told PEOPLE. "She never wants to make a negative difference, so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us. I want, even beyond this series, to do whatever I can to help her in that work."

The eight episodes of Gutsy premiere on Apple TV+ Sept. 9.

For more of PEOPLE's interview with the Clintons, pick up the new issue on newsstands Friday.