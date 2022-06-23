Chasten Buttigieg Calls Lauren Boebert Out for Father's Day Tweet: 'You Attacked My Husband'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who sent "a shoutout of gratitude to all the dads of America" on Sunday, previously criticized Sec. Pete Buttigieg for taking parental leave in November 2021

Chasten Buttigieg called out Rep. Lauren Boebert for her Father's Day tweet months after the congresswoman criticized his husband, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, for taking parental leave.

Chasten wrote on Twitter that "our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children's hospital when you attacked my husband for being with his family," with a screenshot of Boebert's tweet wishing fathers well on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chasten, who turns 33 on Thursday, continued, writing that "I watched [Pete] take calls and Zooms from our hospital room all day, managing crisis after crisis while our son's heart monitor beeped in the background."

Boebert notably criticized Pete, 40, in a November 2021 YouTube video for taking parental leave after the transportation secretary and Chasten welcomed twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to their family. While Boebert claimed her criticism was aimed at Buttigieg's part in handling the nationwide supply chain crisis, she used anti-gay language in the video by suggesting that Buttigieg was "trying to figure out how to chest feed" during his time off.

"The guy was gone. The guy was not working! Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed," Boebert said in the video, before going on to say that "ain't nobody got time for two and a half months" of parental leave.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson also similarly criticized Buttigieg for taking parental leave at the time, leading Buttigieg to tell The View in October 2021 that "There's still this cultural idea out there in some places that [parental leave] is vacation. We just gotta change that culture."

At the time, the transportation secretary also told CNN host Jake Tapper, "As you might imagine, we're bottle-feeding and doing it at all hours of the day and night."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

He continued, saying, "I'm not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson or anyone else for taking care of my premature newborn infant twins. The work that we are doing is joyful, fulfilling, wonderful work. It's important work."

Boebert, 35, has been involved in a number of controversies since she was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020, including heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on March 1. Boebert is among 147 Republican members of Congress who objected to certifying the electoral vote count on January 7, 2021, according to The Washington Post.

Earlier this month, Colorado officials opened an investigation into Boebert's 2020 campaign reimbursements to determine whether the more than $22,000 she paid herself with campaign funds was justified.