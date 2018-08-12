White nationalists march through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, in protest of the city’s removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The protest was met with severe backlash and white nationalists violently clashed with a large number of counter-protesters during the event. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in response to the violence and declared the rally illegal. Afterward, a 20-year-old man authorities identified as James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring at least 19 people. Fields was later arrested and charged with murder. President Donald Trump is being roundly criticized for his response to the violence, which he said in a speech was caused by “biogtry and hatred” on “both sides” and refused to call-out the white nationalists and Neo-Nazis who organized the rally.