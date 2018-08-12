The Deadly White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville, 1 Year Later: Looking Back at Photos of a Clash That Shook The Nation

One year ago, a "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence as they clashed with counter-protesters — one of whom was killed. Below is a look back at images of the protest and aftermath. This gallery was originally published on Aug. 13, 2017.

Maria Mercedes Lara
August 12, 2018 10:30 AM
<p>White nationalists march through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, in protest of the city&#8217;s removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The protest was met with severe backlash and white nationalists violently clashed with a large number of counter-protesters during the event. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in response to the violence and declared the rally illegal. Afterward, a 20-year-old man authorities identified as James Alex Fields Jr. <a href="https://people.com/crime/car-drives-into-pedestrians-charlottesville-white-nationalist-rally/">drove his car into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters</a>, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring at least 19 people. Fields was later arrested and charged with murder. <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-charlottesville-comments-response-joe-biden/">President Donald Trump is being roundly criticized for his response to the violence</a>, which he said in a speech was caused by &#8220;biogtry and hatred&#8221; on &#8220;both sides&#8221; and refused to call-out the white nationalists and Neo-Nazis who organized the rally.</p>
Steve Helber/AP
<p>A white nationalist attempts to strike a counter-protester in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
<p>A white nationalist demonstrator, bloodied after a clash with a counter demonstrator, talks on the radio receiver at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday.</p>
Steve Helber/AP
<p>A counter-protester is treated with milk after getting pepper sprayed during a clash with white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
Shaban Athuman /Richmond Times-Dispatch/AP
<p>A counter-protester is taken away in an ambulance after a 20-year-old man plowed his car into a group of demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
Steve Helber/AP
<p>A white nationalist kicks counter-protesters&#8217; &#8220;No gods, no master race&#8221; sign in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
<p>A counter-protester uses a lighted spray can as he clashes with a white nationalist swining a flag in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
Steve Helber/AP
<p>A small group of white nationalists link arms in front of riot police in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
<p>A woman who was injured in the Charlotteville protest gets treated by an emergency worker.</p>
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>A counter-protester is carried off by her friends after a car plowed through a group of demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>White nationalists arm themselves with shields and helmets as they clash with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
Steve Helber/AP
<p>A police officer speaks to demonstrators after a car plowed through a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>White nationalists and counter-protesters clash and exchange pepper spray in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
<p>EMTs treat victims after a man drove his car into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring at least 19 people.</p>
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>White nationalist protesters face off against counter-protesters under a &#8220;Diversity Makes Us Stronger&#8221; banner in Charlottesville, Virginia.</p>
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
