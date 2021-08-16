People Fall to Their Deaths from Departing Plane amid Chaos and Desperation at Afghanistan Airport: Reports

Afghans fearful of a return to rule under the Taliban were seen crowding into the capital's airport, scaling concrete walls and racing across the tarmac as they attempted to board international flights

Afghan people climb up on a plane and sit by the door as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on Aug. 16 after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee.

Chaos and panic reportedly spread through Afghanistan's capital over the weekend and into Monday as the United States evacuated staff from its embassy and the Taliban swept into the area while the American military completed its planned withdrawal.

Afghans fearful of a return to rule under the repressive insurgency, which controlled the country before 9/11, were seen crowding into the Kabul airport, scaling concrete walls and racing across the tarmac as they attempted to board international flights.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Photos from Kabul as well as accounts in the Associated Press, Reuters and elsewhere documented the rapidly unfolding situation, in which new details were confirmed seemingly by the minute.

According to the AP, officials said that at least seven people had died in the maelstrom at Kabul's airport. Among those were some people who fell from the outside of a U.S. military plane after clinging to it as it took off.

Video circulated widely on social media that seemed to show several bodies fall from the plane as it rose into the sky.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani himself had fled the country on Sunday, as U.S. embassy personnel lowered the American flag and evacuated to the airport, where witnesses described scenes of disarray and violence.

The Department of Defense said its priority as the military prepared to exit Afghanistan was working to evacuate diplomatic staff as well as up to 30,000 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants — though the evacuation efforts were hindered by the situation on the ground as President Joe Biden temporarily ordered an increased force into Kabul.

One woman told the Associated Press that she saw U.S. troops spraying gas and firing into the air in an attempt to disperse a crowd of people attempting to climb aboard a plane.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a U.S. official, reported that American troops shot and killed two armed men at the airport and that at least three Afghans were run over and killed by an Air Force jet evacuating personnel from the airport.

Witnesses told Reuters they saw five bodies of people they believed to be dead loaded into cars. (The Department of Defense did not respond to specific questions on Monday regarding these reports.)

The administration's handling of the exit drew widespread rebuke, particularly from Republicans.

Critics said the White House and military had been caught unacceptably off-guard by the Taliban's speed and strength and the mishandling of the withdrawal would only foster future crises and weaken U.S. power abroad.

"America's two-decade involvement in Afghanistan has had many authors. … But as the monumental collapse our own experts predicted unfolds in Kabul today, responsibility rests squarely on the shoulders of our current Commander-in-Chief," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Biden officials acknowledged being surprised by the timeline of the country's collapse — something Biden said in July was "highly unlikely" — but insisted they had sufficient military personnel available to control the situation and that it remained in the country's interest to exit an unpopular and, in their words, fruitless conflict.

Speaking on Meet the Press Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Chuck Todd that the situation in Kabul was "very fluid" and that the primary focus of the U.S. government was that ensuring American embassy personnel were "safe and secure."

"We've been very clear with the Taliban that any effort on their part to interrupt our operations, to attack our forces, to attack our personnel, would be met with a very strong, decisive response," Blinken said. "And that's exactly why the president sent 5,000 forces in to assure that we can proceed in a safe and orderly manner."

On Sunday, American military officials said some 6,000 American troops were either in the Kabul airport or en route, with additional forces on standby in Kuwait.

A defense official told various media outlets on Monday that the head of U.S. Central Command met face-to-face with senior Taliban leaders to urge their fighters not to interfere with the American military's evacuation operations at the Kabul airport.

The ease with which the Taliban took hold of the area was startling to many, particularly in light of the 20-year campaign in which the U.S. and its allies attempted to transform the country's government and bolster its security forces. The U.S. invaded following the Taliban's harboring of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Prior to that, the Taliban had ruled Afghanistan under strict Islamic law in the wake of a never-resolved civil war.

As the Journal reported, many of the thousands of Afghans who descended on the Kabul airport in a bid to escape the Taliban had previously worked for American forces.

"We spent 20 years, tens of billions of dollars training the [Afghan security forces], giving them equipment, giving them support of U.S. forces, for 20 years," the White House's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Monday in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America.