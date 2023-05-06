Censured Montana House Rep. Zooey Zephyr Proposes to Girlfriend Erin Reed: 'I Have Found My Future'

Montana House Rep. Zooey Zephyr will soon be walking down the aisle!

The representative, 34, who was barred from the house floor last week, shared some positive news on Twitter on Saturday revealing that she proposed to her girlfriend Erin Reed.

"Tonight I asked Erin to marry me," Zephyr wrote on Twitter.

"A year ago, I told Erin that I was looking for a love that felt like home," she continued. "I have found that and so much more. I have found my future, my family, and my forever."

Zooey Zephyr/Instagram

Alongside the post, she shared three photos, including one where she got down on one knee and slipped the ring on her surprised girlfriend's finger at an event.

Zephyr was photographed wearing an orange, purple, black and white dress, while Reed wore a red short-sleeved dress and boots.

Additional shots showed the two smiling as Zephyr waved to the crowd at the event, as well as the two happily smiling at each other holding hands.

Last week, the Montana House of Representatives voted to block Zephyr from the house floor for the remainder of the legislative session after she voiced her concerns about SB 99, a bill which bans transgender healthcare treatments, during a debate on Apr. 18.

"The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr said during the debate.

"Currently, all representatives are free to participate in House debates while following the House rules," House Speaker Matt Regier said in a statement shared on Twitter following the protest. "The choice to not follow the House rules is one that Rep. Zephyr has made. The only person silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not be bullied."

Zephyr tried to appeal the decision, but a Montana judge denied Zephyr's return to the state's house floor earlier this week, saying in a court filing that the Montana House of Representatives retains "exclusive constitutional authority" to discipline its own members, according to CBS News.

Zephyr, who has been allowed to work remotely, defended her actions.

"I was speaking to the real consequences of the votes that we as legislators take in this body," she said. "And when the speaker asks me to apologize on behalf of decorum, what he is really asking me to do is be silent when my community is facing bills that get us killed."

She added, "He's asking me to be complicit in this legislature's eradication of our community, and I refuse to do so, and I will always refuse to do so."