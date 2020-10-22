See Celebs' Voting Selfies for the 2020 Election

Whether they're voting early, in-person or sending in an absentee ballot, these stars are exercising their right to vote — and encouraging others to do the same! 

By Andrea Wurzburger
October 22, 2020 12:21 PM

Selena Gomez

"Just finished filling out my ballot!" Gomez captioned a shot of herself smiling proudly with her "I Voted" sticker.

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady voted early and wants you and your #votingsquad to do so too!

Viola Davis

"WE Voted!!" the actress exclaimed in her recent Instagram post.

"This is a year of wokeness and understanding that we have to be the change we want to see," she added.

Natalie Portman

The actress is so excited about voting, she wants you to tag her in your voting pics! She even provided an early in-person voting slide to ensure that everyone knows how early they can get it done.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

The engaged couple not only celebrated their third anniversary by filling out their ballots and dropping them off at an official dropoff box, Hyland also captured her voting journey on Instagram.

The actress is seen in head-to-toe voting gear as she struts to the official dropoff box and celebrates by doing a dance.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington/Instagram

Voting? It's handled. Kerry Washington voted early with the help of her dog, whom she brought along for "moral support." 

Reese Witherspoon

reese witherspoon/instagram

What, like voting by mail is hard? Reese Witherspoon captioned her voting selfie, "I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees 🌅is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right."

Mae Whitman

Good Girls vote! Well, Good Girls star Mae Whitman votes. The actress posted a video of herself proudly donning her "I Voted" sticker, with a lengthy caption encouraging her followers to do the same.

Elizabeth Banks

Nothing like a little song and dance to get people to go vote. 

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica Alba/Instagram

After voting together, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren snapped a selfie at home for posterity.

Alba wrote on Instagram, "Mom & Dad over here feeling productive. Even if voting is the only thing you do in a day, you're able to feel like you did something major! It's pretty amazing! GO VOTE!!! 🗳 We believe in fairness, equality, and treating people with dignity. We are black and brown entrepreneurs. We are proud Americans. As importantly, we love being part of the GLOBAL Community. We believe in protecting our planet. We believe in helping those in need. We hate racists w a passion. Vote for BASIC HUMAN DECENCY. Our leadership needs to reflect that. Period.
✊🏽✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼"

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Oh, baby — looks like Simpson, who is expecting her third child, has done their civic duty! "Get out and vote," Simpson captioned a photo with her sticker proudly displayed on her growing baby bump, adding "No excuses!"

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek/Instagram

The actress posted a photo of herself holding mail-in ballot to remind everyone that "#votingmatters." 

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Jonas is officially a new dad with a new hairstyle and a new voting sticker

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning/Instagram

Perfect selfie lighting? Nah, according to her caption, Elle Fanning just has "that #voteearly glow !"

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

After showing off her mail-in ballot  Tracee Ellis Ross posted another selfie captioned, "TFW you make your voting plan and stick to it 🗳💁🏾‍♀️ yup, she voted y’all!" 

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves/Twitter

"WORTH THE HOUR LONG LINE AND THE ANNOYING BUSINESS SPREADSHEET PHONE YELLER GUY BEHIND ME," the country singer tweeted after voting

Halle Berry

Halle Berry/Instagram

"VOTE. Vote EARLY. #Vote for the presidency but also for the local officials and measures that will create the world you want to see," Halle Berry encouraged her followers. 

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps/Instagram

Proof that you are never too busy to vote! 

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Faith Hill/Instagram

Voting was a family affair for the country singers, who exercised their right to vote alongside their daughter, Audrey. 

Whoopi Goldberg

The View host made sure her followers (and fellow New York state voters) knew exactly how to fill out their ballots correctly to ensure their votes would be counted in the 2020 election.

Zoë Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz/Instagram

Alongside her ballot selfie, Kravitz gave a "beauty" update on Instagram, writing "So. a lot of you have been asking me about my skin care routine: i start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other democratic candidates. then try some eye cream if you haven't been sleeping well because the president is a racist."

Jensen Ackles

Nothing Supernatural about it! Ackles posted a photo of himself wearing a shirt that encouraged his followers to vote because "your future depends on it." 

Porsha Williams

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wasn't about to let a long wait keep her from voting. 

Sasheer Zamata

The former Saturday Night Live cast member wrote on Instagram, "Just over here participating in democracy, hope you do the same ✌🏾"

She added a word to the wise: "And if you’re mailing your vote in, make sure you drop it off at an official ballot box or polling location (should be listed online or on your ballot materials), because some people are putting out fake ballot boxes, LOL what a world! #vote"

Camila Morrone

The model "masked up" and voted, wearing a black mask with "I am a voter" printed on the front. 

Madonna

Go on, VOTE! Let your body move to the polls! Madonna may be a "Material Girl" living in a material world, but she also knows the importance of making your voice heard. 

Bebe Rexha

The singer found an unconventional spot for her 'I Voted' sticker. 

Mandy Moore

The mom-to-be rocked over-the-knee 'VOTE' boots and showed off her best runway walk on the way to the drop off her ballot.

Will Ferrell

Nothing funny about comedian Will Ferrell mailing in his ballot! 

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

The Emily In Paris star got it right when she said, "Couples who vote together, stay together." 

Camila Cabello

Cabello posted a Boomerang after getting excited about voting. She also added some helpful tips in the caption for her followers: 

"🖊 Use the correct ink color
💧 Do not place your ballot on a wet surface — no water marks on ballots!
📆 Write the complete date (10/13/2020)
📝 Sign your ballot and make sure it matches the signature your state has on file
🙋🏻‍♀️ Double check to see if you need a witness signature"

By Andrea Wurzburger