Celebrity Apprentice Star Tito Ortiz Who Was 'Fired' by Trump Wins City Council Seat in Calif.

The former UFC champion won one of three city council seats up for grabs in Huntington Beach, California

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz — who was "fired" by President Donald Trump on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008, only to support him in real life this election season — has won one of three city council seats up for grabs in Huntington Beach, California.

The former reality star won a plurality of 34,901 votes, or 14.3 percent of the total votes cast, leading a field of 15 candidates, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On his campaign website, Ortiz, 45, listed a range of issues he championed. He described himself as a supporter of "our law enforcement and first responders," lower taxes, "legal immigration" and a "100% supporter of the Second Amendment." A Trump supporter, Ortiz echoed the president's campaign slogan with his own: "Make Huntington Beach Safe Again."

The well-known UFC star was with Jenna Jameson, a former adult film star, for more than six years. In April 2010, the fighter was arrested for felony domestic violence for allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend. The charges were later dropped, according to TMZ. They later split in 2013.

According to a November 2014 profile in The San Diego Union-Tribune, Ortiz claimed he never touched Jameson. He also claimed Jameson misused prescription drugs, even during her pregnancy with their twin boys, Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, now 11. (Jameson denied ever having a drug addiction, according to the paper.)

"I came to find out she was using during the pregnancy," Ortiz, who suffered as a child because of his parents' own problems with addiction, claimed to the outlet. "It killed me. How can you risk our kids having something happen to them?"

After the breakup, Ortiz was granted full custody of their sons. (He also has another son, Jacob, from a previous relationship.)

Since then, Ortiz has been raising his kids with girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller.

"[Tito] and I were so excited to walk-in and Vote today!!" Miller wrote on Instagram Friday.