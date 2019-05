Hollywood Goes to Washington: Celebs Who Struck Up Romances in the Political Sphere

The Food Network star and the New York governor have been dating for more than a decade, despite recent rumors of their breakup.

“Andrew and I are still very much together after 14 years,” Lee, 52, exclusively told PEOPLE in May 2019. “We share three beautiful daughters that I helped raise and a beautiful home, Lily Pond, where we live. We keep our lives as private as possible — the exception of breast cancer and that is only to save other people’s lives!”

Lee also echoed her sentiments in an Instagram post of the couple with Cuomo’s three daughters from his past marriage to Kerry Kennedy: Michaela and twins Mariah and Cara.

A source close to Cuomo, 61, and Lee told PEOPLE that speculation of a split began circulating after the couple listed their Lily Pond home.