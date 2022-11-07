Celebrities Casting Their Ballots for Election Day 2022

From Natalie Biden's first time at the polls to Kerry Washington dancing her way to the ballot box, these stars are making sure to exercise their right to vote

By
Published on November 7, 2022 01:08 PM
01 of 09

Kerry Washington

Days before Election Day, Kerry Washington shared a video to Instagram of her dancing to Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There It Is)." In the video, the actress is seen holding up a mail-in ballot and dancing around a ballot drop-box wearing a "Vote" T-shirt.

02 of 09

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour

Abbi Jacobson voting
Abbi Jacobson/Instagram

Ahead of Election Day, Abbi Jacobson shared a selfie alongside fiancée Jodi Balfour of the couple wearing their "I Voted" stickers. In her Instagram caption, Jacobson explained the importance of voting, encouraged her followers to to do so and shared educational resources.

03 of 09

Joe and Natalie Biden

President Joe Biden and his granddaughter Natalie Biden leave a polling station after voting during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Wilmington, Del.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

President Joe Biden accompanied his granddaughter, Natalie, 18, to cast her first ballot as the pair voted early in Wilmington, Delaware.

04 of 09

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/1589358823286112256/photo/1. Kumail Nanjiani/Twitter
Kumail Nanjiani/Twitter

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon both shared the same voting selfie on Sunday to each of their social media accounts. "We did it! Did you?," Gordon asked in a caption on Instagram. "We voted. Go vote!," Nanjiani wrote.

05 of 09

Michelle and Barack Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former U.S. President Barack Obama cast their votes at an early voting venue on October 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama intends to campaign for Democrats in Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin ahead of the high-stakes Nov. 8 election.
Jim Vondruska/Getty

In October, former President Barack Obama shared that he and his wife, Michelle, had voted early.

06 of 09

Sarah Drew

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkdqgIdrsAR/?hl=en. Sarah Drew/Instagram
Sarah Drew/Instagram

Grey's Anatomy alumna, Sarah Drew, shared that she had voted early with a selfie wearing her "I Voted" sticker on her head.
"I just did! You should too! Let your voice be heard!!!! #vote," she wrote on Instagram.

07 of 09

Gina Torres

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckbj_XyyhOl/?hl=en. Gina Torres/Instagram
Gina Torres/Instagram

Ahead of Nov. 8, Gina Torres shared a photo on Instagram with her "I Voted" sticker placed on her forehead. "So much happening in our lives and in the world, it could make your head hurt," she wrote. "Take your power back, and remember you can absolutely make a difference by participating in our democracy."

08 of 09

Phillipa Soo

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckdos0VuOy6/?hl=en. Phillipa Soo/Instagram
Phillipa Soo/Instagram

Broadway actress, Phillipa Soo, joked ahead of Election Day: "this fall's newest fashion trend, Democracy. In all seriousness…," she continued in caption to her voting sticker selfie on Instagram, "get out there people!"

09 of 09

Julianne Moore

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGst5NJLh7/?hl=en. Julianne Moore/Instagram
Julianne Moore/Instagram

On Oct. 24, Julianne Moore sported her "I Voted Absentee" sticker in a selfie shared to Instagram. "Make your voice heard," she wrote. "Please #vote - it matters."

Related Articles
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Jessica Alba
See Which Celebrities Are Voting Early in the 2020 Election
lizzo, gwyneth paltrow, demi moore
See Celebs' Voting Selfies for the 2020 Election
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock (13554409c) Former President Barack Obama speaking at Michigan Democrats Get Out The Vote Rally at Renaissance High School, Detroit, MI Former President Barack Obama speaks in Detroit - 29 Oct 2022
Barack Obama Reacts After Supporter Calls Him 'Fine' During His Speech on Campaign Trail
Election heroes 2022
Meet 4 Election Heroes Working Tirelessly in the Shadows to Help Democracy Prevail
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Kari Lake Falsely Claims There's a 'Lot of Corruption' in Electoral System, Suggests Restricting Early Voting
https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1582081642650533888?s=20&t=pQVyjEl9iwezmqsatzsVSA. Barack and Michelle Obamam Early vote.
Barack and Michelle Obama Snap a Picture After Voting Early: 'Now It's Your Turn'
We Vote GLAAD
How Celebs Are Helping Get Out the Vote for the 2020 Election
A woman deposits her vote in a sealed envelope into an official voting ballot box in Washington state, USA.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Deems Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes Illegal Ahead of Primary Elections
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event to unveil her and former President Barack Obama's official White House portraits, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 7, 2022.
Michelle Obama Delivers Powerful Speech on What Her History-Making White House Portrait Represents
Joe Biden letters
Kindergarten Class Receives Response Letter from Joe Biden After Congratulating Him on Presidency
Barack Obama speaks at the COP26
Barack Obama Supports President Joe Biden's Call to Change Senate Rules to Protect Voting Rights
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Sets Ambitious Goal to Register a Million Voters Ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections
Ketanji Brown Jackson
The Obamas, MLK's Daughter and More React to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation
Beyonce
Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama
Barack Obama Celebrates Michelle's Birthday with Photo of Hawaiian Sunset Kiss: 'My Best Friend'