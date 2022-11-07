Celebrities Casting Their Ballots for Election Day 2022

01 of 09 Kerry Washington Days before Election Day, Kerry Washington shared a video to Instagram of her dancing to Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There It Is)." In the video, the actress is seen holding up a mail-in ballot and dancing around a ballot drop-box wearing a "Vote" T-shirt.

02 of 09 Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour Abbi Jacobson/Instagram Ahead of Election Day, Abbi Jacobson shared a selfie alongside fiancée Jodi Balfour of the couple wearing their "I Voted" stickers. In her Instagram caption, Jacobson explained the importance of voting, encouraged her followers to to do so and shared educational resources.

03 of 09 Joe and Natalie Biden Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo President Joe Biden accompanied his granddaughter, Natalie, 18, to cast her first ballot as the pair voted early in Wilmington, Delaware.

04 of 09 Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon Kumail Nanjiani/Twitter Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon both shared the same voting selfie on Sunday to each of their social media accounts. "We did it! Did you?," Gordon asked in a caption on Instagram. "We voted. Go vote!," Nanjiani wrote.

05 of 09 Michelle and Barack Obama Jim Vondruska/Getty In October, former President Barack Obama shared that he and his wife, Michelle, had voted early.

06 of 09 Sarah Drew Sarah Drew/Instagram Grey's Anatomy alumna, Sarah Drew, shared that she had voted early with a selfie wearing her "I Voted" sticker on her head.

"I just did! You should too! Let your voice be heard!!!! #vote," she wrote on Instagram.

07 of 09 Gina Torres Gina Torres/Instagram Ahead of Nov. 8, Gina Torres shared a photo on Instagram with her "I Voted" sticker placed on her forehead. "So much happening in our lives and in the world, it could make your head hurt," she wrote. "Take your power back, and remember you can absolutely make a difference by participating in our democracy."

08 of 09 Phillipa Soo Phillipa Soo/Instagram Broadway actress, Phillipa Soo, joked ahead of Election Day: "this fall's newest fashion trend, Democracy. In all seriousness…," she continued in caption to her voting sticker selfie on Instagram, "get out there people!"