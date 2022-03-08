Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Mila Kunis, and More Celebs Who Are Using Their Platforms to Support Ukraine

Former Dancing with the Stars pro and a native of Ukraine, Maks Chmerkovskiy, partnered with CORE Response, a nonprofit organization that supports underserved communities across the globe through crisis. Their first focus is on supplying refugees with cash grants to support their resettlement.

Since the invasion began in late February 2022, Chmerkovskiy has been documenting his escape from the country on social media, showcasing the horrible events taking place.

His wife and former DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd, has also been using her platform to help and raise money for donations.