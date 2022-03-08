Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Mila Kunis, and More Celebs Who Are Using Their Platforms to Support Ukraine
As Ukraine continues their fight for freedom amid the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, numerous notable figures are standing in solidarity with the country and its people. Here's a roundup of celebrities who are using their platform to support the cause
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth showed her support for Ukraine by contributing a "generous donation" to the Disasters Emergency Committee amid Russia's invasion of the country.
"Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," the organization said.
Maks Chmerkovskiy
Former Dancing with the Stars pro and a native of Ukraine, Maks Chmerkovskiy, partnered with CORE Response, a nonprofit organization that supports underserved communities across the globe through crisis. Their first focus is on supplying refugees with cash grants to support their resettlement.
Since the invasion began in late February 2022, Chmerkovskiy has been documenting his escape from the country on social media, showcasing the horrible events taking place.
His wife and former DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd, has also been using her platform to help and raise money for donations.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis, a native of Ukraine, and husband Ashton Kutcher are raising funds for a relief effort that'll have immediate impact to support refugee and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. They revealed that they will match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doubling every dollar (up to $1 million) donated to USA for UNHCR, a nonprofit organization that provides critical support to regugees in attempt to save, protect and rebuild the lives of those who flee violence and persecution.
Gigi Hadid
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate all of her earnings from her Fall 2022 fashion shows to those suffering from the invasion in Ukraine, in addition to continuing to support those experiencing similar hardships in Palestine.
"Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history," Hadid began the caption of her post. "We don't have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk 'for' something."
David and Victoria Beckham
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have launched an emergency appeal via his 7 Fund for UNICEF, a nonprofit organization on the grounds providing immediate aid to support children and families affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
Dua Lipa
Pop superstar Dua Lipa is using her personally created platform, Service95, to support Ukraine's fight for freedom. Service95 is a free newsletter "concierge service," with lists curated by the artist on topics such as "style, culture, and society."
She's sharing several ways to support humanitarian efforts, assist with medical supplies, and donate to help the country, its army, and refugees.
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel is using her nonprofit initiative, BStrong, to bring $10 million worth of aid to those affected in the Ukraine invasion.
"Here, we can just be very quick," Frankel tells PEOPLE about the rollout, which includes 100,000 crisis kits filled with blankets, sleeping bags, toiletry kits, non-perishables and water, plus generators. "We're very immediate because we already have a warehouse that's filled with $16 million in aid."
Milla Jovovich
Model-turned-actress Milla Jovovich, a native of Ukraine, posted an emotional statement to her Instagram expressing her feelings as she watched "the horror unfold" in the country where she was born.
In an effort to help the cause, she provided her followers access to a Google Doc, shared in her bio, with links to charities and organizations to aid the people of Ukraine.
Vera Farmiga
Actress Vera Farmiga, whose parents are from Ukraine, stood in solidarity with the country as she posted a list of resources and organizations to support their fight for freedom, including links to donate, rallies and events to attend, fact sheets to educate, and ways to volunteer.
Elina Svitolina
Tennis pro Elina Svitolina pledged to "redistribute" any prize money she receives from the next tournaments she participates in "to support army and humanitarian needs and help them to defend You, our country."
"It's a very, very special event, this one, for me. All the prize money that I'm going to earn here is going to the Ukrainian army," she said during an interview at the Monterrey Open, per CNN. "So thank you so much for your support."