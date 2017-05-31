Celebs React to Trump's Plan to Pull Out of Paris Climate Deal: 'What the Covfefe Is Wrong with This Dude?'

Many celebrities are reacting with shock and disdain to reports that President Donald Trump plans to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, a joint effort among nearly 200 nations to combat global warming.

The agreement – which was negotiated by former President Barack Obama two years ago – was a focus of Trump’s campaign, with the longtime businessman arguing that it was a burden on U.S. consumers and energy producers.

Stars and politicians alike turned to Twitter to express concern over abandoning the agreement, with Chelsea Handler writing, “Yeah, who cares about climate change? Only every single person with a child. Republicans in congress need to end this childish mayhem.”

Wrote Cher, “2 Ppl of The [world]. Pls Know There R ‘Millions’ Of Us [being] Held Hostage By Insane DICTATOR !! He Trashes [American] Values & Admires Killers #ParisAccordNow.”

Many pointed out that if Trump was to withdraw, America would be one of only three developed countries not onboard with the agreement. The other countries currently not participating are Nicaragua and Syria.

No formal resolution has yet been reached, with the president himself tweeting on Wednesday, “I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It is also unclear how Trump would go about leaving the agreement.

Leaders around the world have been lobbying for America to retain its place in the accord, with Pope Francis putting pressure on Trump during the president’s visit to Vatican City last week.

Even the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, have encouraged him to stick with the agreement, Politico reported. Ivanka arranged a meeting on climate change between former Vice President Al Gore and her father last December.