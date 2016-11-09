Donald Trump is America's next president — and most of Hollywood can't believe it

Donald Trump has been elected America’s next president – and most of Hollywood can’t believe it.

In a surprise landslide, the 70-year-old Republican presidential candidate swept his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton had heavy backing among celebrities — many of whom took to social media to share their shock and disdain after the former secretary of state fell to Trump and he declared victory.

Captain America actor Chris Evans criticized voters on Twitter. “This is an embarrassing night for America,” the 35-year-old wrote. “We’ve let a hatemonger lead our great nation. We’ve let a bully set our course. I’m devastated.”

Lady Gaga tweeted a message of love and support — before hitting the streets and protesting in front of New York’s Trump Tower.

“In a room full of hope, we will be heard,” she wrote. “Nothing can stop us.@iamderay #blacklivesmatter Stand up for kindness, equality, and love.”

“I want to live in a #CountryOfKindness where #LoveTrumpsHate,” she said later.

“The revolution is coming,” she wrote. “Rise up. Power to the people. We will never be silenced. Do not sit still. Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us.”

Kris Jenner tried to remain positive and unite voters — posting an image to Instagram telling people to “Let your light shine” and “radiate love,” among others.

“Today we must continue to stand for what we believe in: love, acceptance, equality, fairness and respect for all,” she captioned the show. We mustn’t be divided. We must reach out and hold on to each other… To our friends, families and communities who share our common goals of unity, compassion and faith. I will continue to #spreadlove and fight hate at all costs. This is the beginning of a new chapter for our country, and together we must embrace it so that we can move forward as one. Know your values, keep your head high, stand strong… we’re in this together.”

Jenner’s daughter Kylie, however, took a slightly different approach, instead sharing a black-and-white shot of a woman reading a newspaper with the headline: “The Day the World Ended.”

Justin Theroux posted his version of the 9/11 “never forget” slogan, calling Nov. 9 “ever regret.”

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson tried to find some hope, vowing to fight for minorities, women, immigrants, muslims and the LGBTQ community.

Supermodel Tess Holliday took to Instagram after Trump’s election was confirmed, sharing that he hadn’t won but “hate, fear, racism, sexism, homophobia, prejudice, and self-interest” won.

“To everyone telling me ‘I thought you supported individuality’ – the actual lives of women, people of color, the LGBTQI community, and those with disabilities is more important than your feelings,” she captioned the photo. “To YOU things may not drastically change – but for the many of us who are disenfranchised things seem pretty bad. These are the people I call friends, my family, the people I love.”

“Well this is utterly terrifying,” wrote pop star Ariana Grande.

Lamented Patton Oswalt, “Congrats @CNN, @msncb, @FoxNews & all the b’cast networks. You wanted a white-knuckle story. You got one. With a sad ending. #ElectionNight.”

“Hold your loved ones close tonight,” he later wrote. “Let ’em feel it. Get some sleep. Back at it tomorrow. Love has a longer wick than hate & fear.”

Other celebs also spoke out about the historic election, including Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Bell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Wrote Chrissy Teigen, “I cannot believe this is real. I can’t believe Donald Trump has the honor of winning ANY state at all.”

Actress Jessica Chastain wrote on Twitter, “The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism & sexism. The question is, what do we do now?”

Questioned Amanda Seyfried, “Maybe this is rock bottom and there’s no where to go but up?”

“We are staring into the face of our darkest self America,” Connie Britton said. “Why does it have to have a dyed combover??”