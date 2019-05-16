'I Pray for All ... Who Will Suffer': Many Stars Are Outraged at Sweeping Alabama Abortion Ban

The recently signed Alabama bill banning nearly all abortions, including those for victims of rape or incest, has stirred intense reaction across the country and many celebrities are speaking out.

Lady Gaga shared her feelings on Twitter regarding the law, which was signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday.

“It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period,” Gaga, 33, began in a post, “and all the more heinous that it excludes those that have been raped or are experiencing incest non consensual or not.”

“This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system,” Gaga wrote.

Emily Ratajkowski also spoke out against the law on Instagram. “This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape,” wrote Ratajkowski, 27. “These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.”

She continued: “The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Chris Evans also tweeted his disapproval of the new law, which is set to take effect in six months though it will likely be halted while the courts weigh in.

The ban is designed to push the Supreme Court into overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years ago. The ban’s supporters, echoing longstanding criticism of abortion, say they want to protect all pregnancies.

Evans, 37, linked the latest anti-abortion efforts to larger political trends.

“This is absolutely unbelievable,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you’re not worried about roe v wade, you’re not paying attention. This is why voting matters!!”

Sophia Bush also took a broad view of the issue. Sharing a sentiment from Alyssa Milano earlier this year, Bush wrote on Instagram: “Health care is a human right. Reproductive health care is a human right. I stand against the latest attack on reproductive health care. Period.”

Andy Cohen expressed his anger at the lawmakers who approved the bill, tweeting, “there is a cold place in hell for the Alabama Senate.”

Similarly, Rihanna posted a photo of some of the male lawmakers who voted for the ban. “These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America,” she wrote. “Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!”

Busy Philipps, who recently revealed she had an abortion, called for other women to make their abortions public as a way of humanizing the issue.

“Many people think they don’t know someone who has, but #youknowme,” she wrote on Twitter. “So let’s do this: if you are also the 1 in 4: let’s share it and start to end the shame.”

Lena Headey followed Philipps’ lead, Instagramming her initial tweet and captioning it “youknowme #noshame.”

This is absolutely unbelievable. If you’re not worried about roe v wade, you’re not paying attention. This is why voting matters!! https://t.co/gZ5lrj7tQ1 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 15, 2019

Health care is a human right. Reproductive health care is a human right. I stand against the latest attack on reproductive health care. Period. People deserve to hear ALL their options from their doctors, and those… https://t.co/zYoK4Y5LTN — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) May 15, 2019

There is a cold place in hell for the Alabama Senate. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 15, 2019

Other stars such as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ben Feldman and Sarah Silverman also tweeted their anger with the abortion ban, while Milano shared a photo of her holding her daughter, writing, “this is my daughter. Her rights are human rights.”

The Alabama ban makes performing or attempting to perform an abortion a felony, penalizing the doctor with up to 99 years in prison. The woman seeking an abortion would not be prosecuted.

Abortion at any stage is outlawed under Alabama’s ban, except where the pregnancy poses a serious health risk to the woman.

I never thought anyone would disappoint me as much as Donald Trump but then these 25 white male assholes came along. #AlabamaAbortionBan pic.twitter.com/l2WIdWqLeK — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) May 15, 2019

We are living in a nightmare. https://t.co/uZS0nD65g1 — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) May 15, 2019

This is my daughter. Her rights are human rights. #WomensRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/CHWeyfr4tM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 15, 2019

In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Ivey called the ban “a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

But she acknowledged the legal fight ahead.

“No matter one’s personal view on abortion, we can all recognize that, at least for the short term, this bill may … be unenforceable. As citizens of this great country, we must always respect the authority of the U.S. Supreme Court even when we disagree with their decisions,” she said.