Rage and Tears: Celebrities React to Kavanaugh's Controversial Supreme Court Confirmation

Celebrities are sharing their outrage after the U.S. Senate’s 50-48 vote on Saturday to place Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court for a lifetime appointment.

“I’ve been on a plane all morning. Just landed. Trying to make it home. Feel like I want to scream. And rage. And cry,” Ava DuVernay wrote on Twitter before explaining she came across three different people at the airport who shared her same sentiments.

“First was a white man. Early 30s…,” DuVernay, 46, continued. “Both reaching for our bags in the overhead he said: ‘I’m not usually this guy, but please keep doing what you do. We need to hear voices like yours. And I need to listen.’ I could feel his heart. Grappling with the moment in his own skin. We spoke for a bit and then deplaned.”

“The second person was Latina,” DuVernay added. I’m walking through the terminal. She was young. Early 20s. She just walked right in front of me. And stopped. With tears in her eyes. All I could do was hug her and try to hold in my own. She just whispered thank you. I thanked her too. We parted.”

“Last was a white woman with an accent from somewhere far away,” she wrote. “Early 40s. She said I’m sorry to disturb you on a day like this. I said something I’ve never said to a stranger. I said: I want to cry. She looked back at me and said: ‘Me too.’ Our eyes both welled up. And we did,” DuVernay concluded.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Kathy Griffin, 57, also expressed her frustration on Twitter, simply writing, “What a terrible day in American history.”

Fellow comedian Chelsea Handler, who has been vocal about pursuing political activism, was equally disturbed by Kavanaugh’s confirmation but encouraged her followers to exercise their right to vote.

“Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming. We are stronger than this bulls—. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder,” Handler, 43, tweeted.

In addition, Lauren Jauregui and Alyssa Milano spoke out against the Senate’s decision. “I’m so sick,” the former Fifth Harmony singer, 22, wrote.

Meanwhile, Milano — who has helped popularize the #MeToo Movement and supported Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford during her emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in late September — tweeted, “People should be f—— terrified and outraged. I sure as hell am.”

“We need to take back our power by taking back the Senate and the House in November,” wrote Milano, 45. “It is the only way out of this mess.”

While several other celebrities flooded social media with their frustrations, President Donald Trump celebrated the news.

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!” Trump tweeted.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation comes just over a week after he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee following a three-hour testimony from Ford, the 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University who claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s.

Ford claims Kavanaugh, 53, allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes during a high school party in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has also been accused of sexual misconduct by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick. Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations brought against him.

Following Kavanaugh’s hearing, the FBI conducted a week-long investigation into the allegations, which further delayed his vote.

While many Republicans said they were satisfied with the FBI report, critics have pointed out that it’s far from a complete investigation.

Democrats say the White House put numerous restrictions on who the FBI could interview, and the agency reportedly did not speak with multiple witnesses who say they could corroborate sexual abuse and other allegations made by Ford, Ramirez and Swetnick.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, said Friday that “the available (FBI) documents contradict statements Mr. Kavanaugh made under oath.”

The confirmation vote came as Trump, himself accused by well over a dozen women of sexual assault and misconduct, mocked Ford at a political rally. (Trump has denied the allegations against him.)

“My heart breaks for all those who will continue to live in fear and shame that their stories, their pain, their lives are less important than male privilege and power,” a friend of Ford’s told PEOPLE. “Justice has not been served, in the service of the latest Justice of the Supreme Court, and all those like him.”