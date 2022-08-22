Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys Among Stars Recruiting Poll Workers to Ensure Accessible Elections

Power the Polls has rallied 50,000 potential new poll workers this summer alone, thanks in part to a roster of public figures that also includes Barack Obama, Trevor Noah and Kerry Washington

Published on August 22, 2022 04:01 PM
Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys
Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; John Shearer/Getty

Amid a nationwide shortage, poll workers are badly needed to keep polling places running smoothly and ensure that every registered voter in America is able to get their hands on a ballot.

Power the Polls, an initiative aiming to enlist a new generation of poll workers ahead of the midterm elections, has already recruited 50,000 potential new election workers since it relaunched its campaign in May, thanks in part to its influential partners.

On Aug. 16 — also known as Poll Worker Recruitment Day — celebrities, public figures and organizations called on their supporters to take part in the movement and register as a poll worker.

Participants included former President Barack Obama; singers Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys; comedian Trevor Noah; actress Kerry Washington; author Glennon Doyle; and organizations like the Milwaukee Bucks, Salesforce and the American Federation of Teachers.

As the poll worker signup window nears its close for November's election, Power to the Polls is making clear that despite hitting a milestone recruitment number, there's still work to be done.

"We only have a few more weeks to sign up enough poll workers to ensure a safe, fair, and accessible election for all," said Jane Slusser, program manager at Power the Polls, in a statement. "Without enough poll workers, polling locations could close or face long lines, making voting more difficult. Poll workers are essential to our elections — period."

The goal of the initiative is not just to cover bases for the upcoming election, but to enlist younger, more diverse, and non-partisan poll workers who can continue powering elections for years to come. People who speak multiple languages or possess technical skills are especially in demand, though those qualifications are absolutely not necessary to get involved.

"We're looking forward to signing up the next 50,000, so every person who wants to cast their ballot this election can do so," said Slusser. To join the movement, sign up to work at a local polling place here.

