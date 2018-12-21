Celebrities Offer Impassioned Pleas to Ruth Bader Ginsburg After Cancer Surgery: ‘Take My Lungs'

Everyone’s thoughts are with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has undergone surgery to have two malignant modules removed from her left lung.

Shortly after the news was announced on Friday, many celebrities sent encouraging notes to the Supreme Court Justice on Twitter as they wished her a speedy recovery.

“My heart. The best to RBG,” wrote Westworld star Jeffrey Wright.

Expressing her sense of disbelief over the news, actress Alyssa Milano added, “I can’t.”

Although Democrats across the country have been worrying about the news, celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom rightly pointed out that Ginsburg, who remains devoted to working out, has gotten through some tough times before.

“Lung cancer surgery? You got this, RBG. We know you do,” Bloom wrote. “An inspiration to me every day.”

Frozen on Broadway star Patti Murin even offered the use of one of her lungs to Ginsburg, if it would mean at least two more years with her on the bench.

“Do you need lungs RBG take my lungs I don’t need lungs PLEASE TAKE MY LUNGS,” she wrote.

News of Ginsburg’s health was announced on Friday.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City,” a statement from the Supreme Court said. “Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital to diagnose and treat rib fractures sustained in a fall on November 7.”

Continued the statement, “According to the thoracic surgeon, Valerie W. Rusch, MD, FACS, both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation.”

After the surgery, it was determined there was “no evidence” of “any remaining disease, the court said.

“Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned. Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. Updates will be provided as they become available,” the statement concluded.

The news comes just weeks after Ginsburg, 85, was hospitalized for fracturing three ribs.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Craig Fritz/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ginsburg has survived both colon cancer and pancreatic cancer.

In August, she said she hopes to have several more years on the Supreme Court. “I’m now 85,” she said at an event, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”