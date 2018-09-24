Samantha Bee and Debra Messing Join National Walkout to Show Solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford  

Samantha Bee, Alyssa Milano, Kerry Washington, Debra Messing and more stars showed solidarity with Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford on Monday by wearing black and participating in an nationwide walkout.

Organizations including Planned Parenthood, the Women’s March and the Human Rights Campaign, as well as #MeToo movement creator Tarana Burke, also announced their participation in the #BelieveSurvivors walkout. The event was planned in response to the threats and harassment Ford has faced since coming forward with allegations that Kavanaugh pinned her down to a bed, groped her and trying to remove her clothes at a high school party in Maryland in the 1980s.

“Dr. Christine Blasey Ford has bravely come forward and shared her story about her sexual assault at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Even though Dr. Blasey Ford has repeatedly stated her desire to testify and bravely share her story, Senate Republicans are doing everything they can to shame, bully, and force her to testify under their unacceptable, inappropriate conditions,” read a Facebook description of the event.

The walkout, subtitled “Moment of Solidarity,” was initially planned as a show of support for Ford but expanded to include Deborah Ramirez, the college classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who has alleged that he exposed himself to her during their freshman year. Her allegations were first published by The New Yorker on Sunday night. Kavanaugh has denied all of the allegations against him.

Those participating in the walkout were encouraged to wear all black and post to social media with the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors.

Many celebrities took to social media to show support, with some announcing that they would be joining the walkout.

Messing shared a photo of herself and Will & Grace co-star Eric Mccormack and tweeted, “I believe Dr Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. Why would they put themselves and their families through HELL? I believe psychiatrist’s notes from years ago. I believe lie the detector tests. #BrettKavanaugh Why don’t you ask the FBI to investigate to prove your innocence?”

Washington tweeted a selfie with the caption, “Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.”

Here’s what other stars and groups are saying.

I believe Dr Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. Why would they put themselves and their families through HELL? I believe psychiatrist’s notes from years ago. I believe lie the detector tests. #BrettKavanaugh Why don’t you ask the FBI to investigate to prove your innocence? pic.twitter.com/sfzC9Q3iXb — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 24, 2018

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I'll be joining the nationwide walkout with my sisters and brothers across the country on Monday at 1pmET/10amPT to stand in solidarity with her and survivors everywhere. Please help me spread the word. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/XJdjvHWHzG — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2018

We’re in. We were going to stand outside and scream at the sky anyway. #BelieveSurvivors #MeToomvmt https://t.co/yj54mXrTQO — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 22, 2018

Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/pSZhEIr0Xe — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 24, 2018

Today I wear black in solidarity. I stand in support with Christine Blasey Ford and anyone else who so fearlessly comes forward. Their voices must be heard. We must listen and we must believe. #believesurvivors #stopkavanaugh pic.twitter.com/j5wEOP6weD — Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga) September 24, 2018

To all survivors: We believe you. We’re here for you. It’s not your fault. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/RSxH85msKO — AAUW (@AAUW) September 24, 2018

Dear survivors, It is NOT your fault.

We believe you.

We're here for you.

You're not alone.

No one can tell you "that doesn't count."

You deserve respect.

Your story is your own, and you decide what to do with it — and when.

You are loved.#BelieveSurvivors #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/JaxaozQQY5 — Planned Parenthood Generation Action (@PPGenAction) September 24, 2018

We #BelieveSurvivors. Special thanks to local @MomsDemand members for coming by Corona for today’s walkout. To all survivors out there – know that you are loved and accepted. You don’t have to carry this weight on your own. pic.twitter.com/oEkYDuv2Pf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 24, 2018

We walked out of the writers room and off our show because we #BelieveSurvivors. pic.twitter.com/NiV47tSq96 — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) September 24, 2018

Wore black today in support of all survivors of sexual assault or abuse. We won't let them be silenced or ignored. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/immVdGsepx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2018

Crowds are gathering at the Capital. We stand in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) September 24, 2018

As women, femmes, and allies stage walkouts across the nation, we’re kicking off our #BelieveSurvivors #CancelKavanaugh rally on the steps of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/FsRga8RLa9 — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 24, 2018

Rachel Bloom at the walkout Rachel Bloom/Twitter

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee/Instagram

Michelle Monaghan Michelle Monaghan/Instagram

Ford is scheduled to testify against Kavanaugh in an open hearing on Thursday.

President Donald Trump is among those who have questioned Ford’s accusations. He sent out a tweet on Friday asking why Ford waited 36 years to report the incident.

Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!” he wrote.

Two out of three sexual assaults go unreported, according to federal surveys and data analyzed by the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN).