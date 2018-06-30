Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington and More Stars Join Forces at Families Belong Together Marches

In the wake of the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, celebrities were among the thousands who joined protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies at more than 600 Families Belong Together marches across the country on Saturday. Read on for a look at the stars who stepped out.
America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alicia Keys
The trio joined forces at the Washington, D.C. march, where the Hamilton creator sang a lullaby in honor of kids who were separated from their parents at the border.
“I couldn’t imagine you ever being taken from me… #familesbelongtogether #MotherSon #Love #children #Priceless #nomuslimban #endzerotolerance #savethesupremecourt #VOTE,” Keys captioned a picture of herself and son Egypt, 7, at the march. The singer also read a letter from a mother who was separated from her son at the rally.
Patton Oswalt
The comedian posed with 9-year-old daughter Alice at the Los Angeles demonstration.
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen held son Miles, who was born on May 16, as she spoke at the rally in L.A.
Diane Guerrero
The Orange is the New Black star posed alongside activist Monica Ramirez at the D.C. march.
Kerry Washington, Alysia Reiner, Amy Schumer and Padma Lakshmi
The stars showed their support in New York City.
Lea Thompson and Laura Dern
“Love wins,” Thompson captioned a photo from the L.A. march.
Dern also marched alongside her “Big Little Lies family.”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The Veep star showed her support on Instagram ahead of the marches.
Vincent D’Onofrio
The actor-producer shared video of his fellow N.Y.C. protestors.
Carrie Coon
Coon also joined the massive demonstration in N.Y.C.
Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins
Although the Wonder Woman star and director couldn’t join the demonstrations, they showed their support for the cause with a powerful social media message. “Trying to make our film today, but Gal and I growing increasingly distracted by the fact that there is somehow not an aggressive and swift effort to reunite these kids with their parents. What kind of people are standing in the way of such a thing? #Childrenbelongwiththeirparents,” Jenkins wrote, referring to the production of their Wonder Woman sequel.