Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington and More Stars Join Forces at Families Belong Together Marches

In the wake of the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, celebrities were among the thousands who joined protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies at more than 600 Families Belong Together marches across the country on Saturday. Read on for a look at the stars who stepped out.

America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alicia Keys

The trio joined forces at the Washington, D.C. march, where the Hamilton creator sang a lullaby in honor of kids who were separated from their parents at the border.

The moment the audience came in with the countermelody will live in my heart forever. Thank you. #KeepFamiliesTogether https://t.co/lFvzcoJ7zO — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2018

“I couldn’t imagine you ever being taken from me… #familesbelongtogether #MotherSon #Love #children #Priceless #nomuslimban #endzerotolerance #savethesupremecourt #VOTE,” Keys captioned a picture of herself and son Egypt, 7, at the march. The singer also read a letter from a mother who was separated from her son at the rally.

"If it can happen to any child, it can happen to my child, and your child, and all of our children," says singer Alicia Keys at the immigration rally in Washington, D.C. She then reads a letter written by a mother who was separated from her son. https://t.co/xNiWSawXao pic.twitter.com/dYA1TASG4V — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 30, 2018

Patton Oswalt

The comedian posed with 9-year-old daughter Alice at the Los Angeles demonstration.

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen held son Miles, who was born on May 16, as she spoke at the rally in L.A.

Diane Guerrero

The Orange is the New Black star posed alongside activist Monica Ramirez at the D.C. march.

Kerry Washington, Alysia Reiner, Amy Schumer and Padma Lakshmi

The stars showed their support in New York City.

Kerry Washington, Padma Lakshmi and Amy Schumer are at the #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in New York City ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/0yl5J7NwXh — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 30, 2018

Lea Thompson and Laura Dern

“Love wins,” Thompson captioned a photo from the L.A. march.

Dern also marched alongside her “Big Little Lies family.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep star showed her support on Instagram ahead of the marches.

Vincent D’Onofrio

VOTE VOTE VOTE NOV!!! YOU CAN MARCH WITH US RIGHT NOW NYC. Court distract now. pic.twitter.com/pKNII3wJN0 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) June 30, 2018

The actor-producer shared video of his fellow N.Y.C. protestors.

Carrie Coon

Coon also joined the massive demonstration in N.Y.C.

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins

Although the Wonder Woman star and director couldn’t join the demonstrations, they showed their support for the cause with a powerful social media message. “Trying to make our film today, but Gal and I growing increasingly distracted by the fact that there is somehow not an aggressive and swift effort to reunite these kids with their parents. What kind of people are standing in the way of such a thing? #Childrenbelongwiththeirparents,” Jenkins wrote, referring to the production of their Wonder Woman sequel.