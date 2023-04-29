All the Celebrities Arriving at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner and Parties

Hollywood goes to Washington! See all the celebrities descending on D.C. for the annual celebration of White House media and power players

By People Staff
Published on April 29, 2023 07:02 PM
2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
01 of 27

Kelly Ripa and Marc Consuelous

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Kelly Ripa and Marc Consuelous. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
02 of 27

Julia Fox

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Julia Fox. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
03 of 27

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner. Paul Morigi/Getty
04 of 27

Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
05 of 27

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell. Paul Morigi/Getty
06 of 27

Winnie Harlow

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Winnie Harlow. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
07 of 27

Lala Kent

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Lala Kent. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
08 of 27

Angelica Ross

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Angelica Ross. Paul Morigi/Getty
09 of 27

Ke Huy Yuan and Wife Echo

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Ke Huy Yuan and wife Echo. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
10 of 27

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
11 of 27

Justine Maurer and John Leguizamo

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Justine Maurer and John Leguizamo. Paul Morigi/Getty
12 of 27

Roy Wood Jr.

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Roy Wood Jr. Paul Morigi/Getty
13 of 27

Gayle King

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Gayle King. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
14 of 27

Sunny Hostin

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Sunny Hostin. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
15 of 27

Billy Eichner

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Billy Eichner. Paul Morigi/Getty
16 of 27

Karine Jean-Pierre, Stephanie Ruehl and Sophia Bush

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Karine Jean-Pierre, Stephanie Ruehl and Sophia Bush. Paul Morigi/Getty
17 of 27

Chuck Schumer

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Chuck Schumer. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
18 of 27

Kristen Welker

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Kristen Welker. Paul Morigi/Getty
19 of 27

Wolf Blitzer

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Wolf Blitzer. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
20 of 27

Juju Chang

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Juju Chang. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
21 of 27

BD Wong

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
BD Wong. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
22 of 27

Fran Drescher

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Fran Drescher. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
23 of 27

Clark Gregg

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Clark Gregg. Paul Morigi/Getty
24 of 27

'Farmer Wants a Wife' Stars Ryan Black, Landon Heaton, Allen Foster and Hunter Grayson

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Ryan Black, Landon Heaton, Allen Foster and Hunter Grayson. Paul Morigi/Getty Images
25 of 27

Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca. Paul Morigi/Getty
26 of 27

Judy Gold

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Judy Gold. Paul Morigi/Getty
27 of 27

Jason Isaacs

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Jason Isaacs. Paul Morigi/Getty
Related Articles
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Cherelle Griner and Brittney Griner speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Brittney and Cherelle Griner to Attend Correspondents' Dinner with CBS News in Full-Circle Moment (Exclusive)
Roy Wood Jr.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. Says Nobody's Off Limits in Correspondents' Dinner Roasts — Including Himself
Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
New Book Showcases Rare Photos of Jackie Kennedy: Get a First Look
Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Dad Discouraged Her from Applying to Stanford: 'Don't Ruin Your Sister's Chances'
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor's Nonbinary Child Asks Him to Reject State's Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
Blake Lively attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Blake Lively Confirms She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala: 'I Will Be Watching'
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
A Look Back on Jerry Springer's Forgotten Political Career, from Advising RFK to Serving as Cincinnati Mayor
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court
WSJ, WaPo and NYT Run Joint Letter Urging Biden to Fight for Reporter's Release from Russian Prison
US actor Austin Butler and US actress/model Kaia Gerber arrive for the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 202
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Show Sweet PDA in Coordinating Looks at Time100 Gala
Kim Kardashian Teases Her Met Gala Look As She Hangs Out With Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette
Kim Kardashian Teases Her 2023 Met Gala Look as She Hangs Out with Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After Fox News Departure: 'See You Soon'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Reveals Future Plans in First Public Appearance Since CNN Exit: 'Excited for a New Chapter'
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks on a motion to ban her from the Montana House of Representatives, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Republicans in Montana barred transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of the 2023 session on Wednesday, in retribution for protests against a decision to silence her for saying to colleagues you will “see the blood on your hands” over their votes to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
Montana Republicans Ban State's Only Trans Lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr from House Floor
Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
E. Jean Carroll trial / Donald Trump
E. Jean Carroll Takes the Stand in N.Y.C. Trial: 'I'm Here Because Donald Trump Raped Me'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Disney Sues Ron DeSantis for Alleged Retaliation: 'Relentless Campaign to Weaponize Government Power'