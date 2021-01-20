Celebrating America Inauguration Special: Who's Performing and How to Watch

Demi Lovato, John Legend, Justin Timberlake and more stars are performing to celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday

Now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been sworn in as president and vice president, respectively, it's time to celebrate!

The Presidential Inaugural Committee is putting on a Celebrating America special Wednesday night, hosted by Tom Hanks, that includes performances from some of music's biggest stars.

Timberlake, 39, previously announced that he and Clemons, 29, will be singing a song they wrote together titled "Better Days."

"This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future," Timberlake said on Twitter last week.

In addition to the musical performances, the special will also celebrate "everyday Americans who have stepped up in their communities" during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the committee said in a press release.

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will be introducing different segments throughout the special, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta and Kim Ng, the first woman general manager in the MLB, will all be making appearances.

There are several places where viewers can catch the special, both on TV and online.

Celebrating America will air live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS. It will also be streamed on the Inaugural Committee's social feeds on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

The event begins at 8:30 p.m. ET and is scheduled to conclude at 10 p.m. ET.