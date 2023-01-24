Diamond's Cause of Death Revealed: Pro-Trump Internet Star Dies at 51 of Heart Disease

Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway's cause of death has been revealed.

The internet star, who died on Jan. 8 at the age of 51, was one-half of the conservative political commentator duo Diamond and Silk.

Unsubstantiated rumors had been flying on social media that COVID-19 was to blame for her death — something her sister Rochelle Richardson ("Silk"), an outspoken anti-vaxxer, denied.

According to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Hardaway died of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure. Richardson said over the weekend that she and her husband were with Hardaway when Hardaway suddenly said "I can't breathe" and collapsed on the kitchen floor.

News of Hardaway's death was first announced by former President Donald Trump on Jan 10.

"Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina," Trump wrote in his post at the time. "Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"

The Diamond and Silk verified Twitter account confirmed the news in its own statement, which read: "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond's family! Memorial Ceremony TBA."

President Donald Trump and Diamond and Silk. Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA via AP

Diamond and Silk rose to fame in conservative media circles during Trump's 2016 bid for president. The two said they were former Democrats who switched parties specifically to support Trump, calling themselves his "biggest supporters" and posting videos about the then-candidate on YouTube.

Their YouTube channel grew in popularity, ultimately landing them prime speaking gigs on both conservative television and at Republican events.

Trump showed up to honor Hardaway at a memorial ceremony held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday. In his eulogy for her, her noted that he only really knew Diamond, despite that fact that she and Silk were always together including to visits the two made to the White House when Trump was president.

"I thought I knew them both. I didn't," Trump said during his speech, which was streamed online. "I knew Diamond, but I didn't know Silk at all. I just learned about Silk."

Diamond and Silk began providing weekly videos for Fox Nation after it launched its online video network, though the show was cut short when the duo sparked controversy with comments made about COVID-19.

Fox News cut ties with the political commentators after they posted a tweet criticizing coronavirus stay-at-home orders, and suggesting that staying indoors with "will make people sick."

Later, the pair began hosting a show called Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear on far-right fringe network Newsmax.