Cast of Ted Lasso Visits the White House to Discuss Mental Health: 'Help Take Care of Each Other'

The cast of the show, which is was joined in the briefing room by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

By
Published on March 20, 2023 04:37 PM
Jason Sudeikis speaks during the daily briefing in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2023.
Jason Sudeikis . Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

The cast of Ted Lasso paid a special visit to the White House on Monday, meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to discuss the importance of addressing mental health to promote overall well-being.

The cast of the show, which is coming to a close with Season 3, was joined in the briefing room by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

In remarks delivered before reporters, Jason Sudeikis — who plays the titular character in the show— said, "No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all — probably, I assume — we all know someone who has ... struggled, that's felt isolated, that's felt anxious, that's felt alone."

Jason Sudeikis And Cast of Ted Lasso Join Daily White House Press Briefing
Alex Wong/Getty

Sudeikis then urged those listening to "check in" on their friends, neighbors, and family members, adding: "I truly believe that we should all do our best to help take care of each other."

The actor continued: "While it's easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn't be afraid to ask for help ourselves. And that does take a lot, especially when it's something that has such a negative stigma to it such as mental health, and that doesn't need to be that way."

The Hill reports that Sudeikis — who portrayed Biden during his stint on Saturday Night Live — was also asked by one reporter to do his impersonation of the president, to which he said, "They got the real one here now."

Ahead of the cast's visit, the president, who has made tackling the mental health crisis a priority for his Administration, tweeted a photo showing the namesake character's philosophy — "Believe" — written on a sign tacked above the door to the Oval Office.

The Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series first premiered in August 2020 and viewers quickly became attached to Sudeikis' affable character Lasso, as well as the supporting acts that round out the star-studded cast.

Related Articles
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Says Americans Should Not Protest in the Event of a Trump Arrest: 'We Want Calmness'
Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show; Paul Pelosi attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Chris Rock Compares Oscars Slap to Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Slammed For Writing He Was 'Culturally' Raised in the Midwest, But 'Geographically' in Tampa
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday After Reports Say Indictment Is Imminent
Benjamin Hall Documentary Preview
First Look: Fox News Documentary Chronicles Benjamin Hall's Miraculous Rescue After Ukraine Bombing
Special Project Allows Ukrainian Schoolchildren To Continue Education As War Continues
How Humanitarians Are Reversing the 'Traumatic Imprint' of War on Young Ukrainian Children
malia obama
'Swarm' Showrunner Says the Episode Malia Obama Wrote Is 'One of the Wildest': 'It's Going to Surprise People'
Eva Longoria on CNN
Eva Longoria Offers Some Advice for Pandering Politicians — and Shares Whether She'd Run for Office Herself
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's Ted Lasso Role
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's 'Ted Lasso' Role
White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021
White House Press Secretary Admits She's Not a One Direction Fan: 'I Don't Know Who They Are'
Representative-elect Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) is seen outside the U.S. Capitol Nov. 14, 2022.
Rep. Andy Ogles Faces Questions About What He Did with $25K Raised for Child's Burial Garden
Margaret Brennan Irish step dancing
Margaret Brennan Credits 13 Years of Competitive Irish Step Dancing with Preparing Her for Success
Oklahoma state Rep. Jim Olsen
Okla. Lawmaker Cites the Bible in Defending Use of Corporal Punishment Against Children with Disabilities
Larry Fife Giberson
Princeton Senior Majoring in Politics Has Been Arrested in Connection with the Jan. 6 Riots
Nick Mohammed in "Ted Lasso"
'Ted Lasso' Star Nick Mohammed Thinks Nate Has His 'Work Cut Out for Him' in Season 3
Ted Lasso Rollout
Football Is (Real) Life! 'Ted Lasso'' s Coach Beard Reveals All the Places from the Show You Can Visit in London