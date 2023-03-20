Cast of Ted Lasso Visits the White House to Discuss Mental Health: 'Help Take Care of Each Other'

The cast of Ted Lasso paid a special visit to the White House on Monday, meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to discuss the importance of addressing mental health to promote overall well-being.

The cast of the show, which is coming to a close with Season 3, was joined in the briefing room by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

In remarks delivered before reporters, Jason Sudeikis — who plays the titular character in the show— said, "No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all — probably, I assume — we all know someone who has ... struggled, that's felt isolated, that's felt anxious, that's felt alone."

Alex Wong/Getty

Sudeikis then urged those listening to "check in" on their friends, neighbors, and family members, adding: "I truly believe that we should all do our best to help take care of each other."

The actor continued: "While it's easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn't be afraid to ask for help ourselves. And that does take a lot, especially when it's something that has such a negative stigma to it such as mental health, and that doesn't need to be that way."

The Hill reports that Sudeikis — who portrayed Biden during his stint on Saturday Night Live — was also asked by one reporter to do his impersonation of the president, to which he said, "They got the real one here now."

Ahead of the cast's visit, the president, who has made tackling the mental health crisis a priority for his Administration, tweeted a photo showing the namesake character's philosophy — "Believe" — written on a sign tacked above the door to the Oval Office.

The Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series first premiered in August 2020 and viewers quickly became attached to Sudeikis' affable character Lasso, as well as the supporting acts that round out the star-studded cast.