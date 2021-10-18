The first lady of Florida shares a message of strength at an event with her husband, saying, "never, ever, ever give up the fight"

Casey DeSantis Makes First Appearance Since Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Sure as Hell Not Giving Up'

Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis made her first public appearance since the announcement of her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

Introduced at the Hernando County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner by her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Casey took the stage Saturday to a standing ovation by supporters.

"I don't want to start tearing up because I didn't put on waterproof mascara," Casey, 41, said before sharing a message of strength.

"There's a lot that we can be upset about, that we be sad about — the direction of our country, the future of our nation, our families, our communities, our safety, our children, their education, their futures, our health and our well being," she continued. "I'll tell you one thing that is for sure. I'm sure as hell not giving up."

"When you know in your heart what is right, never, ever, ever give up the fight. Ever," she added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

Gov. DeSantis — who recently downplayed speculation about a 2024 presidential campaign — had called his wife "the most important person who has stood by me" and said she is doing "very, very well," since his office announced her diagnosis, calling it the "most difficult test of her life."

The governor and his wife have four young children together: daughters Madison, 4, and Mamie, 18 months, who was born while her father was in office, as well as a son, Mason, 3.

"I am so proud of Casey for her strength and courage as she stares down breast cancer," DeSantis, 43, said Monday in a tweet that includes video of her remarks. "What an inspirational message!"