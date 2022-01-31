Caroline Kennedy's Son Jack Celebrates Graduation from Harvard Law and Harvard Business School

President John F. Kennedy's grandson entered Harvard Law School in the fall of 2017 and Harvard Business School in the fall of 2018

Caroline Kennedy's son Jack Schlossberg has a big reason to celebrate after recently graduating from Harvard Law and Harvard Business School.

President John F. Kennedy's grandson shared a series of photos over the weekend to mark the occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Instagram images posted Saturday, which show 29-year-old Schlossberg with Harvard-themed cupcakes and a banner that reads "Happy Graduation," are captioned: "Jdmbalfg!!"

Caroline's youngest child and only son, Schlossberg graduated from Yale University in 2015 with a degree in history and a concentration in Japanese history (an interest that runs in the family, considering his mother formerly served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan).

He entered Harvard Law School in the fall of 2017 and Harvard Business School in the fall of 2018.

Schlossberg has increasingly taken a public role with the family's Profile in Courage Awards and with various political and philanthropic causes, including speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

He once worked as a Senate page and intern (following in the footsteps of his own mother), working for former Secretary of State John Kerry — who once said of him: "A sense of humor is not genetic, but apparently in the Kennedy family it can be inherited. In President Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, this quality seems to abide."

In the virtual appearance at the 2020 DNC in support of Joe Biden, in his first speaking role at a convention, Schlossberg harkened back to his grandfather's legacy.

Jack Schlossberg Jack Schlossberg | Credit: Jack Schlossberg/Instagram

"Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather's speech — courage, unity, and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960," he said. "Once again, we need a leader who believes America's best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden."

In May of that same year, Schlossberg appeared with Caroline to announce that the 2020 Profile in Courage Award would be focused on local frontline workers facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent years, Schlossberg has also dabbled in the entertainment industry, appearing in season 8 finale of Blue Bloods in 2018. The then 25-year-old appeared in the episode of the CBS crime drama series as Officer Jack Hammer.

Speaking in a live TV appearance on Today a year earlier, Schlossberg suggested he still hadn't determined what path he would ultimately take, career-wise, though politics was top of mind.

"I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service. It's something that I'm very proud of," he said about a potential future in politics.

He continued: "But I'm still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don't know what I'm going to do."