Caroline Kennedy — in a Wetsuit! — Goes Surfing in Rare Casual Outing: 'Fully Embracing Aussie Lifestyle'

Caroline Kennedy is living her best Australian life in new photos that show her getting a surfing lesson from world champion surfer Mick Fanning.

In a new Instagram post, the U.S. Ambassador to Australia, 65, shared seven photos where she's donning a wetsuit and getting her surf on — a rare casual moment for a more reserved member of the Kennedy family.

"Pictured here fully embracing the Aussie lifestyle with 3 x World Champion surfer, Mick Fanning!" she captioned the post, which includes glimpses of her husband, Ed Schlossberg, smiling on shore.

Schlossberg and Kennedy share three kids: Rose, 34; Tatiana, 32; and Jack, 30.

Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy who previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan under President Barack Obama, is one of the most prominent members of her famed political family.

She endorsed President Joe Biden early on in his 2020 presidential run and spoke at the Democratic National Convention on his behalf. Biden selected her to serve as the ambassador to Australia in summer 2022.

During her DNC speech, she noted that she has known Biden since the 1970s, when she was a Senate intern and Biden was a senator from Delaware.

In her initial endorsement of Biden, Kennedy wrote in The Boston Globe that she believed he would be "a president who can bring people together" and said he's someone "who knows how to get things done at home and abroad."