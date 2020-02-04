Caroline Kennedy is sharing her pick in the Democratic presidential primary.

On Tuesday, the former U.S. ambassador and daughter of President John F. Kennedy wrote a column for The Boston Globe in which she gave her endorsement for Joe Biden, calling the former vice president the “best bet” for Democrats to win in November against Donald Trump.

“Most important, this election is about winning,” Caroline, 62, wrote in the Globe. “We need a nominee who can compete in every state, who can bring wandering Democrats and independents back to the fold, and even attract some Republicans.”

She added: “Biden at the top of the ticket is our best bet to win the White House, keep the gains we made in the House, and put the Senate in play.”

In her op-ed, Caroline argued there was more to the 2020 presidential election than policy proposals and she was taking what she felt was a practical approach to competing against Republican incumbent Trump.

“President Trump has done immense damage to our institutions, exploited our differences and shredded our credibility around the world,” Caroline wrote. “I am excited by the Democratic candidates and the ideas they have put forward. But this year, it’s not just policy proposals that are on the ballot. Our fundamental values are at stake as never before in my lifetime.”

Caroline continued to explain why Biden, 77, is her ideal candidate, saying that he can “bring people together,” “get things done at home and abroad” and “can nurture the next generation of leaders.”

To conclude her op-ed, Caroline invoked the memory of her father, writing that Biden stands for the late president’s legacy.

“Although 60 years have passed, people still tell me that they are inspired by the words from my father’s inaugural address: ‘Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.’ Joe Biden embodies those words,” she wrote. “He understands that the source of America’s strength — what truly makes us great — are the values and ideals that unite us.”

Caroline’s support was announced hours after the conclusion of the Iowa Democratic caucus, which had been intended to give the first clear indication of which candidates voters preferred.

Instead, complications in reporting the various results — for the first time, Iowa Democrats would announce three different numbers out of the complicated caucuses — led to delays that lasted well into Tuesday, with no clear winner yet confirmed.

A number of influential figures have come out in support of the front-runners vying for the Democratic nomination ahead of November’s election.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has received backing from Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who tweeted in October, “We Look forward to the Warren Presidency!”

Rapper Cardi B and actress Susan Sarandon have shared their endorsements for Sen. Bernie Sanders, and celebs like Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner and Mandy Moore are on #TeamPete, pulling for former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Stars stumping for Biden include Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, director Rob Reiner and Tom Hanks.