JFK's Daughter Caroline Kennedy and Her Son Jack Schlossberg Speak Out at DNC

"Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather’s speech — courage, unity, and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960," Schlossberg said in his first speaking role at a political convention

From left: Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg appearing at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, harkened back to her dad, John F. Kennedy, in an appearance Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden.

"Sixty years ago in a crowded L.A. stadium, my father accepted the Democratic nomination for president," Caroline said in remarks with Schlossberg, 27, next to her.

He added: “Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather’s speech — courage, unity, and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960. Once again, we need a leader who believes America’s best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden.”

Caroline, who served as ambassador to Japan in the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president, highlighted her long relationship with him dating back to her Senate internship in the '70s.

Decades later, her son followed her to Capitol Hill and worked as a Senate page and intern himself, working for former Secretary of State John Kerry — who once said of him: "A sense of humor is not genetic, but apparently in the Kennedy family it can be inherited. In President Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, this quality seems to abide."

On Tuesday night, Caroline and her son extolled Biden's leadership, drawing a contrast with President Donald Trump that Democrats see as key to their campaign argument. (Trump has been responding to nightly DNC criticism on Twitter, including swiping back at Michelle Obama and celebrating his own economic record.)

Tuesday was Schlossberg's first speaking role at a convention, though he has become more and more involved over the years in the family's philanthropic and humanitarian work.

In May, he appeared with Caroline to announce that the 2020 Profile in Courage Award would be focused on local frontline workers facing the novel coronavirus pandemic.