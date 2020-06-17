Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr said wife Carol was "the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have"

Congressman Speaks Out After Wife's Sudden Death at Home — Reportedly from 'Likely' Aneurysm

Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr's wife, 39-year-old Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, "likely" suffered a massive, fatal brain aneurysm this week, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The congressman's spouse, who went by Carol, died in the family's Lexington home on Tuesday night, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader and other news outlets.

The Fayette County coroner has been investigating but declined to comment to PEOPLE on Carol's cause of death.

A brief statement from the coroner's office on Tuesday night lists her manner of death as natural and states that she died shortly before 7 p.m. An autopsy was pending.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Rep. Barr, 46, spoke of his "profound grief" but did not provide further information about Carol's death.

The couple, married since 2008, share two young girls: Eleanor, 9, and 7-year-old Mary Clay.

"At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have," Barr said in his Wednesday statement, released by his office.

"We also ask for love and prayers for Carol’s greatest legacy — her loving and devoted daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay — through whom Carol’s extraordinary life, high character and irrepressible spirit will continue," he continued.

Image zoom Rep. Andy Barr (right) next to wife Carol in 2015 Cliff Owen/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr (right) with his wife, Carol, in 2018 Timothy D Easley/AP/Shutterstock

An alumnae of the University of Kentucky, Carol had recently worked in health care and had grown up in Georgetown, Kentucky, according to the Herald-Leader.

"[Carol's] warmth filled whatever room she entered and her contributions made Kentucky a better place for all of us," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine, said in a statement.

“She was a true Kentuckian,” said the state's agriculture commissioner, Ryan Quarles, according to the Herald-Leader. “She loved our state and always had a smile on her face.”

Rep. Barr said Wednesday that his family's faith was a succor.

"In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven," he said in his statement, "and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy."