“I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character,” Carly Fiorina said

Former GOP Presidential Candidate Carly Fiorina Says She's Voting for Biden over Trump

Carly Fiorina, the former tech executive who ran in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, said this week she will vote for former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

In a new interview with The Atlantic, the businesswoman-turned-politician expressed her opposition to Trump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” said Fiorina, 65. “And, you know, elections are binary choices … I will say this: I think — I hope — that Biden understands that this moment in history calls for him to be a leader, not a politician.”

When pressed as to whether that means she will vote for the former vice president, who is the presumptive Democratic candidate, she said, “Well, it’s not ’til November. I’m not voting for Trump, but it’s a binary choice. So if faced with a binary choice on a ballot: yes.”

“I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character,” Fiorina later added. “I think he’s demonstrated that through his life.”

Image zoom Former Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump Scott Eisen/Getty ; Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Fiorina previously criticized Trump during the 2016 primary when he commented on her looks during a Rolling Stone interview.

“The point is, whether a man thinks you’re homely or a man thinks you’re beautiful, it’s not a topic of conversation when a woman is trying to do a job — whether it’s president of the United States or secretary or anything else,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

In October 2016, she said she couldn't support him as the Republican nominee in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape.

Fiorina has joined the ranks of several other leading Republican who have said they will not vote for Trump in November's race, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who have both endorsed Biden.

RELATED VIDEO: Mitt Romney Joins Black Lives Matter Protest in Washington, D.C., as Trump Mocks Him

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, another former GOP presidential candidate, has not publicly indicated who he will vote for in the election, but The New York Times recently reported that he will not vote for Trump.

The president maintains widespread support from many other major Republicans, however.

Sens. Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are among those who have endorsed the president so far, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.