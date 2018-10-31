TV Legend Carl Reiner, 96, Says He Wants to Live to 2020 to See Donald Trump Defeated

Carl Reiner wants to live until 2020 for one specific reason: to vote out President Donald Trump.

The 96-year-old television legend, who created The Dick Van Dyke Show, filmed a video to urge people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections and to share his own personal motivation for making it to age 98.

“On Nov. 6, we can vote for elected officials who will hold this president accountable,” he says in the video. “And after we’ve done that, my personal goal will be to stick around until 2020 and vote to make sure we have a decent, moral, law-abiding citizen in Washington who will make us all proud again to live in America.”

RELATED: Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Anti-Trump Ice Cream Flavor Called ‘Pecan Resist’

In the video, Reiner reviews the historic moments he has witnessed throughout his more than nine decades. “I’ve seen a lot of things in my lifetime. I lived through the Great Depression. I served in World War II in our fight to defeat fascism. I’ve seen the invention of television and performed on television even before my family owned one,” he says.

“But what I’ve never seen is the American people being lied to every single day about everything,” Reiner continues. “Lies about climate change. Lies about protecting Medicare and Social Security. Lies about Russia attacking our elections. Lies about protecting people with preexisting conditions.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“In my 96 and a half years, I’ve seen a lot of things,” he concludes. “But the one thing I cannot bear to see is America being destroyed by racism, fear-mongering and lies. Fortunately, there is something we can do about that. … On Nov. 6, vote.”

What is on my mind will be coming out of my mouth as you watch this: pic.twitter.com/fZkyGg8rlU — carl reiner (@carlreiner) October 30, 2018

“My father is 96 and a half years old. In his long life he has never seen anything like what’s happening to our country. I love him. And I want the country he fought his whole life for,” Reiner’s son, director Rob Reiner, tweeted on Tuesday, alongside the video.

Both father and son are vocal about their disapproval of the Trump administration on Twitter. The elder Reiner has blasted Trump for his appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, for his approach to foreign policy, his response to Sen. John McCain’s death and more.

RELATED: Kanye West Says He’s ‘Distancing’ Himself from Politics

“At 96 and 6 months I have an incentive to hang around [until] I’m 98 so I can vote for whoever runs against our fake President Trump,” Reiner tweeted on Oct. 17.

Your reaction to my desire to live al least untill I can vote for someone who will put the Trumpser in the dumpster, has caused me to smile the widest smile my lips are capable of…-the one that broke out when I first looked into rhe faces of my 3 infant children. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) October 18, 2018

“Your reaction to my desire to live [at] least [until] I can vote for someone who will put the Trumpser in the dumpster, has caused me to smile the widest smile my lips are capable of,” he wrote later that day. “the one that broke out when I first looked into [the] faces of my 3 infant children.”