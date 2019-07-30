Feeling the Bern: Cardi B Sits Down with Bernie Sanders to Chat About the 'Future of America'

Cardi B is getting political.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, the 26-year-old rapper shared a photo of herself with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, revealing that the two had sat down for a talk.

According to CNN, the pair teamed up to film a campaign video for younger voters. The outlet reports that Cardi and Sanders discussed a myriad of issues, including student debt, climate change, and the minimum wage.

“Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” she wrote on Instagram. “A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be? I got a lot of submission[s] and selected the most popular questions to get answered.”

“Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all,” Cardi continued, sharing that video of their talk will be released shortly. “Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country. LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

Sanders, 77, also released photos of himself and Cardi to his own social media accounts.

“Today @iamcardib and I finally met,” he wrote on Twitter. “We had a great conversation about the future of America. And let me tell you: Cardi B is right. Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon!”

The meeting comes after Cardi tweeted about the Vermont senator earlier this month.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” she wrote at the time. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along [sic] time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has been vocal about her political views.

Earlier this month, Cardi defended Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota when a crowd at President Donald Trump‘s rally in North Carolina began chanting “Send her back!” This followed Trump’s racist attack on Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen of color where he told them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” (Omar was born in Somalia but is a naturalized U.S. citizen.)

Sharing a photo of Omar beaming with her colorful hijab on, Cardi wrote alongside the image, “You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation 💁🏽‍♀️” — quoting a lyric from Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Formation”.

Back in January, Cardi also spoke out against Trump and the federal government shutdown during a video posted on Instagram.

“I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, bitch, cause this is not what I do, but bitch I’m scared,” she concluded the clip. “This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people who need to go to f—ing work to not get motherf—ing paid.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also slammed conservative FOX Nation host and commentator Tomi Lahren after Lahren responded to Cardi’s comments on the government shutdown.

“You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much,” Cardi tweeted in response to Lahren in January.

In an interview with GQ in April 2018, Cardi revealed that she “love[s] political science.”

“I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works,” she said, adding that one of her favorite presidents was Franklin D. Roosevelt.