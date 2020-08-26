The singer hit back at the support of Melania Trump — and digs at herself — after the first lady delivered her speech at the Republican National Convention

Cardi B Issues Snarky Response to Dig That U.S. Needs More Women Like Melania Trump, Less Like Her

Cardi B is criticizing suggestions that America needs more women like Melania Trump and less like the rapper, using her recent song "WAP" to argue her point.

Following the first lady's speech at Tuesday night's Republican National Convention, Cardi clapped back at Republican firebrand DeAnna Lorraine for tweeting, "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B."

The rapper, 27, replied, "Didn't she used to sell that Wap?" referencing her controversial new single with Megan Thee Stallion. The comment seemed to reference chatter that has circulated online for years, categorically denied by the first lady, that around the time that she formerly worked as a model, and posed for several full-frontal nudes, she was also engaged as an escort. No evidence has surfaced to support the rumors, and Mrs. Trump successfully sued the Daily Mail for libel over an article that repeated them. The Daily Mail not only issued an apology and retraction but also reportedly paid Mrs. Trump $2.9 million to settle her claim.

A White House spokesperson for Mrs. Trump did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cardi, who formerly worked as a stripper, also went on to tweet a semi-nude photo of the first lady from her days as a model, writing, "This pic giving me 'yea u f***kin wit some wet ass p***sy' vibes ... just sayin 🤷🏽‍♀️."

In what was almost certainly her longest-ever speech Tuesday, Mrs. Trump addressed the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the “harsh reality” of centuries of racial injustice.

The first lady, 50, also spoke about her Be Best initiative, the toll of drug addiction, and why she felt "proud" to "cast my vote again for Donald this November."

Cardi B's response comes amid controversy surrounding her latest track for being overly explicit.

In a recent interview with Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the Grammy winner continued to shoot down these claims, explaining that her song wasn't intended for an audience of kids.

"The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music," explained Cardi. "Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

Cardi, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with her rapper husband Offset, said she wouldn't let her toddler jam out to "WAP," but added that it should go without saying since her music is for adults.

"No, of course I don't want my child to listen to this song and everything — but it's for adults," she said.

Given the way "WAP" shot to the top of the charts, enjoying the No. 1 spot upon its debut, Cardi thinks the subject matter is of interest.

"You wanna know something? It's what people wanna hear. If people didn't wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn't be doing as good," said Cardi, who joked that it was "really hard" to rework the single into a radio-approved clean version.

The artist explained to ELLE earlier this month that she intends for her music to always make women feel empowered.