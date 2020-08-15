Cardi B Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Better Run for President' as Rep. Dances to 'Bodak Yellow'

Cardi B thinks Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should run for president once she turns 35 in 2024.

On Friday evening, Ocasio-Cortez, 30, shared that she is preparing to get braces after having them as a child and then later not being able to afford a retainer. The congresswoman also took the opportunity to explain inequalities in dental care in the U.S.

“This is actually a perfect example of how being lower income is WAY more *expensive* than otherwise, especially with our current healthcare policies,” AOC wrote on her Instagram Story, adding that the retainer she got as a teenager broke in her 20s when she “couldn’t afford an orthodontist.”

“I had to GET ELECTED TO CONGRESS for me to afford dental treatment,” Ocasio-Cortez continued in the next slide, before referencing a line from Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” — “I got a bag and fixed my teeth.”

In the clip, the representative is also dancing along to the song. When a Twitter user shared the video, Cardi B quickly took notice.

“She better run for president when she turns 35,” the rapper wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez then replied with a reference to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s recent hit single, “WAP,” which immediately soared to No. 1 upon its release. “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 😜,” the politician said, putting her own spin on what the track’s title stands for.

In Ocasio-Cortez’s original Instagram Story, she went on to extol the virtues of Medicare For All, writing that “DENTAL HEALTHCARE IS HEALTHCARE.”

“If you are making fun of someone’s smile, you are likely making fun of the fact that they don’t have access to HEALTHCARE,” she wrote. “Don’t do that! It makes YOU ugly. Matter of fact don’t make fun of people’s bodies EVER - more often than not it’s tied to roots that are ableist, racist, colorist, classist, etc.”