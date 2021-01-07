Photos of the Aftermath of the Pro-Trump Riots at the U.S. Capitol

On Wednesday, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, trespassing in the offices and destroying property

By Andrea Wurzburger
January 07, 2021 12:35 PM

1 of 11

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Damage was visible in the hallways of the U.S. Capitol building in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, after pro-Trump rioters broke through security fencing outside of the U.S. Capitol and entered the building as Congress met to certify the votes of the Electoral College.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Representative Andy Kim of New Jersey assisted in the cleanup, picking up debris and personal belongings left behind in the Rotunda. 

3 of 11

Credit: CAMILLE CAMDESSUS/AFP via Getty

Media equipment from the Associated Press was destroyed by Trump supporters outside the Capitol building. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

A flag reading 'treason' was left behind on the floor of the U.S. Capitol building, along with other debris.

Advertisement

5 of 11

Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

A photo of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with former President of the United States George H.W. Bush, and his wife, Barbara Bush, was left broken on the mantel of her office. 

6 of 11

Credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

Some rioters left their belongings, including pro-Trump paraphernalia, strewn about the Capitol building. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

Water bottles and trash were left strewn about the Capitol building after rioters breached security on Jan. 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Credit: John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Rioters broke windows and glass in an attempt to enter the building. 

Advertisement

9 of 11

Credit: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

U.S. Capitol police stood behind broken glass on the Capitol Rotunda door. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

The sign in front of the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was damaged in the chaos. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

Credit: Christal Hayes-USA TODAY/Sipa USA

An office door shows damage after rioters breached security and began entering offices in the U.S. Capitol. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger