'Trump Provoque Le Chaos À Washington': How International Newspapers Covered the Capitol Riots Today
The Trump-incited violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 made front pages around the world
The world was watching the violent Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the United States Capitol, as world leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel denounced the acts. And headlines around the globe reflected those feelings of horror on Jan. 7, with many papers featuring photos and reporting about the chaos in the United States — and with several calling out President Donald Trump for inciting the riots.
Here, clockwise from top left: Germany's Die Welt, Münchner Neueste Nachrichten, Berliner Zeitung, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Der Tagesspiegel and Austria's Kurier.
Clockwise from top left: Italy's Corriere della Sera, la Repubblica, Il manifesto, La Stampa and Il Messaggero.
Clockwise from top left: Spain's La Vanguardia, El Mundo, El País, ABC and La Razón.
Clockwise from left: France's L'Humanité, Le Figaro, Aujourd'hui, Liberation and Le Monde.