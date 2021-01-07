'Trump Provoque Le Chaos À Washington': How International Newspapers Covered the Capitol Riots Today

The Trump-incited violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 made front pages around the world

By Kate Hogan
January 07, 2021 12:56 PM

Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The world was watching the violent Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the United States Capitol, as world leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel denounced the acts. And headlines around the globe reflected those feelings of horror on Jan. 7, with many papers featuring photos and reporting about the chaos in the United States — and with several calling out President Donald Trump for inciting the riots.  

Here, clockwise from top left: Germany's Die Welt, Münchner Neueste Nachrichten, Berliner Zeitung, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Der Tagesspiegel and Austria's Kurier.

Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP/Shutterstock

Clockwise from top left: Italy's Corriere della Sera, la Repubblica, Il manifesto, La Stampa and Il Messaggero.

Credit: Miguel Pereira/Getty Images

Clockwise from top left: Spain's La Vanguardia, El Mundo, El País, ABC and La Razón.

Credit: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Clockwise from left: France's L'Humanité, Le Figaro, Aujourd'hui, Liberation and Le Monde. 

The United States' USA Today

The United States' Los Angeles Times

The United States' Washington Post

The United States' New York Times

