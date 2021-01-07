'Trump Provoque Le Chaos À Washington': How International Newspapers Covered the Capitol Riots Today

The world was watching the violent Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the United States Capitol, as world leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel denounced the acts. And headlines around the globe reflected those feelings of horror on Jan. 7, with many papers featuring photos and reporting about the chaos in the United States — and with several calling out President Donald Trump for inciting the riots.

Here, clockwise from top left: Germany's Die Welt, Münchner Neueste Nachrichten, Berliner Zeitung, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Der Tagesspiegel and Austria's Kurier.