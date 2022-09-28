Capitol Rioter Sentenced to More than 7 Years in Prison for Assaulting Police Officer on Jan. 6

"You were not prosecuted for being a Trump supporter," the judge said in her ruling. "You were trying to stop the singular thing that makes America America: the peaceful transfer of power"

By
Published on September 28, 2022 03:52 PM
January 6th Insurrection
Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

Kyle Young has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Calling Young a "one man wrecking ball," U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him after hearing details of the events pertaining to the Iowa man's sustained assault on a Capitol police officer.

"What happened on Jan. 6 and the effort to keep the spirit alive is the utter antithesis of what America stands for," she said in her ruling. "It is the pure embodiment of tyranny and authoritarianism."

The sentence is the longest that has been handed down so far for the more than 919 individuals who have been charged with crimes during the events on Jan. 6.

"You were not prosecuted for being a Trump supporter. You were not arrested or charged and you will not be sentenced for exercising your first amendment rights," Judge Jackson told Young, according to Politico. "You are not a political prisoner … You were trying to stop the singular thing that makes America America: the peaceful transfer of power. That's what 'Stop the Steal' meant."

Former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, center, shakes hands with a Capitol Police officer as Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, left, stands by outside the federal courthouse, after Kyle Young, who assaulted Fanone during the Jan. 6 riots, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after a trial in Washington Capitol Breach-Iowa Arrest, Washington, United States - 27 Sep 2022
Michael Fanone outside the courthouse after Kyle Young was sentenced. Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock

The officer who Young assaulted, Michael Fanone, shared his emotional testimony during the hearing, according to ABC News. He talked about being dragged, beaten and tased before Young attempted to reach for his gun. The footage was all caught on Fanone's body camera.

"During those moments, I remember thinking there was a very good chance I would be torn apart or shot to death with my own weapon. I thought of my four daughters, who might lose their dad," he said.

The assault only stopped, Fanone said, when he told his attackers he was a father. The beating caused him to have a heart attack, and he cites the beating as the reason he has since retired from the force.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Young cried and apologized to Fanone during his testimony, adding he wished he could take back what he did that day, according to the Associated Press.

"I hope someday you forgive me," he said.

Young also admitted to handing a stun gun to another rioter, who then turned it on Fanone. He also said he grabbed the officer's hand, so he couldn't use it to protect himself from the attack. Judge Jackson took particular issue with the fact that Young went to the Capitol with his teenage son, whom he encouraged to participate by using a strobe light to blind police officers.

Fanone told the judge that Young should get 10 years in prison.

"What I hope you do with that time is, I hope you suffer," he told Young.

Young initially faced more than a dozen charges, but entered a plea to the single charge of assault of an officer. His attorney argued that he had only held Fanone's wrist for two or three seconds, and tried to convince the judge that seven years was excessive.

"You are one of the most serious Jan. 6 offenders in my caseload and you were personally involved in and instrumental to one of the most horrific attacks on officers encased in this building," the judge told Young. "I have seldom in my years on the bench been presented with anything like this."

Young will serve three years under supervision upon his release, at which point a hearing will be held to determine his restitution upon his completion of 100 hours of community service.

Related Articles
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Trump Says He'd Consider 'Full Pardons' of Capitol Rioters as President, Is Supporting Some Financially
Stephen Ayres (C), who entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on January 6, 2021, greets former Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone at the conclusion of the seventh hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden.
Regretful Jan. 6 Rioter Apologizes to Capitol Police Officers After Testifying at House Hearing: PHOTOS
caroline edwards
Capitol Police Officer Testifies About the 'Carnage' of Jan. 6: 'I Was Slipping in People's Blood'
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
A video of President Trump's motorcade leaving the January 6th rally on the Ellipse is displayed as Cassidy Hutchinson, former Special Assistant to President Trump, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2022.
Presidential Motorcade Director Describes Trump's Behavior on Jan. 6: 'It Was a Heated Argument'
Joe Biden, Donald Trump
President Biden Says 'Defeated' Trump 'Lacked the Courage' to Act as Cops Faced 'Medieval Hell' on Jan. 6
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building
187 Minutes: Jan. 6 Witnesses Describe What Trump Did — and Didn't Do — While Riot Raged at Capitol
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Retired Generals and Admirals Write of Trump's 'Dereliction of Duty' on Jan. 6 in Op-Ed on Military Role
Footage Shows Josh Hawley Running From the Capitol Just Hours After Raising His Fist in Solidarity With Trump Supporters
'Fist Pumper to Fleeing Coward': Paper in Josh Hawley's Home State Calls Senator 'Laughingstock' in Op-Ed
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building
House GOP Deletes Tweet Calling Its Staffer 'Liar and Pawn' as She Testifies at Jan. 6 Committee
US President Donald Trump walks down the West Wing Colonnade to speak to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
'I Don't Want to Say the Election's Over': Unseen Footage of Trump on Jan. 6 Revealed at Hearing
Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who diverted rioters away from senators during the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol
Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Recounts How He Held Off Mob on Jan. 6
capitol riots
5 Key Moments from the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Hearing, from Never-Before-Seen Video to Ivanka Trump's Testimony
capitol coup
What to Know About the Televised Capitol Riot Hearings, Including How to Watch
Card Placeholder Image
Regretful Capitol Rioter Says Trump's Election Lies Had Him Hooked, Warns Believers to 'Take Blinders Off'
Pat Cipollone, White House counsel, arrives to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee This Week