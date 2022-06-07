Capitol Riot Investigation Finds Evidence of 'a Lot More than Incitement' from Trump, U.S. Reps Claim

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots will reveal its findings to the public in a series of hearings beginning Thursday evening

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens at left as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol pushes ahead with contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022. Navarro, President Donald Trump's trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection.

Days ahead of the first public hearings about the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers say they have evidence that former President Donald Trump engaged in "a lot more than incitement."

In an interview with Washington Post Live on Monday, Democrat Jamie Raskin — a member of the bipartisan House committee investigating the attack — said, "The select committee has found evidence about a lot more than incitement here, and we're gonna be laying out the evidence about all of the actors who were pivotal to what took place on Jan. 6."

Asked what can be expected from the hearings — night one of which will be televised in primetime — Raskin said viewers will see "a comprehensive introduction and overview of the findings that will be laid out over the course of the month of June, and we are going to tell the story of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of power."

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican on the panel, also used the word "conspiracy" to describe the committee's findings in a different interview over the weekend.

When asked directly whether she believed there was a conspiracy, Cheney told CBS Sunday Morning: "I do," adding that it was "extremely broad, extremely well-organized — it's really chilling."

capitol coup Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

Cheney previously said that evidence indicates Trump and his circle broke the law in their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost.

"It's absolutely clear that what President Trump was doing, what a number of people around him were doing, that they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway," Cheney told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union in April.

The claim echoes what U.S. District Judge David Carter said in a filing in March: that Trump knew allegations of voter fraud were "baseless" but used them as a justification for a plan that would allow his presidency to continue for a second term.

On CBS, Cheney said that Trump has not shown remorse in the wake of the attack and instead "continues to use even more extreme language, frankly than the language that caused the attack." Cheney is one of only two Republicans who have chosen to serve on the committee.

While she was previously the third highest-ranking Republican in the House, she was ostracized from her party after publicly rebuking Trump for his false claims that the 2020 election was somehow "rigged" because he lost.