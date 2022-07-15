Capitol Police Sgt. Says GOP Lawmakers He Protected on Jan. 6 Now 'Pretend Not to See Me' in Halls of Congress

US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell talks about the oath he took in the US Army as he testifies, during the Select Committee investigation of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, during their first hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2021. - The committee is hearing testimony from members of the US Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department who tried to protect the Capitol against insurrectionists on January 6, 2021.

US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell talks about the oath he took in the US Army as he testifies, during the Select Committee investigation of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, during their first hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2021. - The committee is hearing testimony from members of the US Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department who tried to protect the Capitol against insurrectionists on January 6, 2021.

"For some people, that day came and went, and for me, to this day, I'm still dealing with those ramifications," Gonell said on Morning Joe this Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gonell vividly remembers the day when multiple rioters attacked him, "taking turns beating" him up. He has undergone several shoulder, leg and foot surgeries related to that day's injuries and unfortunately, can no longer perform the physical component of his work due to lingering injuries.

He said it is difficult when "a lot of the people who we protected on that day [are] downplaying what happened," adding, "sometimes I run into them in the hallway and then they pretend not to see me. They ignore me or bolt to the right or to the left or pretend to be doing something else," referring to Republican congress members.

Gonell clarified that the only Republicans who have acknowledged him are Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney.

Despite receiving the cold shoulder, Gonell says that he doesn't "hold any grudges. I'm still going to be respectful to them, but they don't want to talk to me. I'm still going to do my job like I did on Jan. 6."

Gonell explained that his political opinions do not impact his work, saying that "in order for me to do my job, I don't need to express my opinion."

He added, "If they want any more confirmation of that they can take a look at my injuries as proof that I can do my job and protect them without any political opinion expressed of my own."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.