Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Recounts How He Held Off Mob on Jan. 6

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who diverted rioters away from senators during the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Monday described the scene of the violent rioters breaching the building on Jan. 6, 2021 as akin to "something out of medieval times."

Goodman — who played an integral role in protecting lawmakers from the violent riots in Washington, D.C. that day, which left five people dead — testified Monday in the trial of Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter Seefried, who are both charged in connection with the attack.

CNN reports that both father and son are charged with five counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, entering or remaining in a restricted building.

Kevin Seefried was photographed carrying the Confederate flag through the halls of the Capitol building that day.

In his testimony on Monday, Goodman said he confronted Kevin Seefried while in the Capitol, CNN reports.

"I approach him. I tell him 'you need to leave,'" Goodman said, adding that Seefried then "uses the base of his pole to create space," between the two men and "was saying things like F--- you, I'm not leaving, where are the members at, where are they counting the votes."

Seefried then used the flagpole to jab at Goodman "three to four times," the officer testified, before eventually rejoining other pro-Donald Trump rioters.

EUGENE GOODMAN Eugene Goodman | Credit: Ashley Gilbertson/VII Photo

Elsewhere in his testimony, Goodman said he remembered telling the rioters they needed to leave — to no avail.

"I just remember the entire time telling them they need to leave," he said, per CNN.

Footage taken on Jan. 6 shows Goodman leading Republican Sen. Mitt Romney away from the rioters who had breached the building — just moments before they arrived in the room.

In the clip, Goodman races down a hallway in the Capitol as Romney is walking in the other direction. In Goodman's direction, Romney turns around and runs off.

Last February, the Senate voted unanimously to award Goodman a Congressional Gold Medal.

"In the weeks after the attack on January the sixth, the world learned about the incredible bravery of Officer Goodman on that fateful day," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in remarks at the time, according to CNN, as his fellow lawmakers stood to applaud Goodman, who was in the room.