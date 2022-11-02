Capitol Police Cameras Captured the Pelosi Break-In but Officers Monitoring Security Feeds Missed It: Report

Capitol Police officers were not actively monitoring surveillance cameras positioned outside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco last Friday when her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked.

According to The Washington Post, the police department, which currently staffs about 1,900 officers, first installed cameras around the Democratic leader's home more than eight years ago.

But an officer on duty in the early-morning hours of Oct. 28 only caught sight of a problem outside the Pelosis' Pacific Heights home after seeing the flashing lights from responding San Francisco police units on the feed — some 3,000 miles away in Washington, D.C.

While the 82-year-old speaker, who is second in line to the presidency, is afforded an official security detail around the clock, her home — as well as her husband — do not enjoy the same benefits, the outlet reports.

Last year, security was increased prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, when the Pelosi home was vandalized with spray paint, fake blood and a pig's head, and for months after the attack, a police cruiser was stationed outside the residence.

Yet Paul, 82, had to call 911 in order to alert authorities when 42-year-old David DePape allegedly broke into his home last week.

The Pelosi family is now set to hear that 911 call, according to CNN, and will also be able to view responding officers' body cam footage, which is expected to show their view of Paul opening the door as the suspect hit him with a hammer, the outlet added.

The Justice Department announced Monday that it had officially charged DePape with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official and one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official. He also faces several additional felony charges by the San Francisco District Attorney, which he pleaded not guilty to on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Paul continues to recover from his injuries. On Monday, the Speaker shared an update on his progress.

"Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes," Nancy wrote on her Instagram Story. "We are most grateful."

She went on to thank "the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital," adding, "Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.

"Our family thanks everyone for their kindness."