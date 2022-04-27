A man running for labor commissioner in Oklahoma had wanted to appear as "The Patriot" rather than going by his actual name

Oklahoma Candidate Is Not Allowed to Call Himself 'the Patriot' on Ballot, Panel Rules

A Republican candidate running for office in Oklahoma cannot be called "The Patriot" on a ballot, a state election panel ruled this week, after the man attempted to use the phrase in lieu of his actual name.

State Rep. Sean Roberts had argued that "The Patriot" is his nickname and should therefore be able to appear on the ballot in Oklahoma, where he is running for labor commissioner.

But according to Oklahoma election rules, candidates can use a nickname on the ballot only if it's one that is generally known.

After Roberts filed to run for office earlier this month as Sean "The Patriot" Roberts, his opponent — incumbent Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, also a Republican — filed a petition arguing that the name is not generally known and instead an attempt to "misdirect or mislead voters."

In a court filing, Osborn said that "the Patriot" name "is in actuality a campaign slogan as evidenced by [Roberts'] campaign materials ... and use of the term 'Patriots for Sean Roberts' for his federal campaign committee."

Osborn further argued that the Roberts' candidacy should be struck, with his name not placed on the ballot at all.

The election board ultimately determined that Roberts could stay on the ballot — albeit not as "The Patriot" and he would be required to use his own name.

The Associated Press reports that Roberts has used his own name — either Kevin Sean Roberts or Sean Roberts — on the ballot in seven successive elections in Oklahoma.

In press releases and campaign materials, he refers to himself as Sean "The Patriot" Roberts and said in a statement sent this week that he was considering an appeal of the election panel's decision.

"Roberts has routinely been called the patriot for getting constitutional carry passed into law and being the only Republican legislator to survive a primary attack in 2018 after not voting to increase taxes," his campaign claimed in a press release.

The release added that the decision by the election board was actually "a victory" for his campaign as Osborn "sought to have him completely removed from the ballot, which did not occur."