'You've Been Served': Candidate Interrupted During Debate as Investigator Tosses Him Legal Papers

A California gubernatorial debate was briefly interrupted on Tuesday when one of the candidates — while introducing himself to the audience — was served with legal papers by a private investigator.

Republican John Cox is among the 46 candidates running to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election. Cox was one of three of those politicians to take part in a debate held Tuesday night at Sacramento's Guild Theater.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the debate briefly devolved into spectacle when the private investigator advanced toward the stage, yelled, "John Cox, you've been served," and threw court documents onto the stage before being asked to leave.

Video shared to social media shows that Cox continued with his opening remarks as the investigator was led away.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the papers delivered to Cox allege that he owes thousands of dollars, plus interest, to a a Virginia-based consulting firm that worked on his 2018 campaign for California governor.

Cox, a millionaire businessman, lost that race (also against Newsom) by what the Times previously described as a "historic margin."

The Bee further reported that Cox referred to Tuesday's incident as "garbage," saying: "It's one creditor who didn't get paid from the 2018 campaign because he didn't deserve to be."

The investigator who served Cox, Aman Choudhry, told the paper that Cox has been "ordered to appear in San Diego Superior Court regarding this case. He's been ducking and dodging courts and not showing up. He thinks he's above the law."

The Cox campaign did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cox was criticized earlier this year for campaigning alongside a 1,000-lb. Kodiak bear named Tag, a move that earned him plenty of headlines but just as much criticism from animal rights advocates.

The recall of current Gov. Newsom will be put to a vote on Sept. 14, after a Republican-led effort gathered enough signatures across the state to force the rare election.

In addition to Cox, the lengthy list of candidates in the race includes lawmakers, entrepreneurs and celebrities such as Caitlyn Jenner.

The 53-year-old Newsom said earlier this year that he was "worried" about the recall effort but that he was "going to fight because there's too much at stake in this moment."