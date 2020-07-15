"We have to continue to fight for better representation," she said this week, "and I’m confident that the diverse coalition of support we have built throughout this campaign will propel us in November"

Candace Valenzuela Could Be the First Afro-Latina in Congress After Winning Texas Primary

Candace Valenzuela could become the first Afro-Latina elected to Congress after winning a Democratic primary runoff on Tuesday in Texas' 24th Congressional District.

Valenzuela — who would also be the third Latina ever elected in Texas — beat out retired Air Force Col. Kim Olson and will have to face Republican Beth Van Duyne in the general election. Duyne was the former mayor of Irving.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m proud to announce that tonight our grassroots coalition has won,” Valenzuela said in a live-stream after the election, per The Texas Tribune.

“But the job isn’t done," she continued. "We have to continue to fight for better representation. And I’m confident that the diverse coalition of support we have built throughout this campaign will propel us in November.”

According to NBC, Democrats see this seat as one of their best pickup opportunities in November.

Valenzuela reportedly has often discussed her upbringing as a daughter of a Mexican-American mother and Black father as well as her experience fleeing domestic abuse with her mom, who was the daughter of Army veterans and served in the military herself.

According to her campaign bio, Valenzuela was the first in her family to graduate from college, securing a full-ride scholarship despite experiencing homelessness, and went on to become a special needs teacher. She later started her political career on the school board in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Early in her campaign, Valenzuela got backing from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' BOLD PAC, as well as support from the Latino Victory Fund and EMILY's List, NBC reports.

Her campaign gained even more recognition last summer when a video about her life story went viral, revealing that she once slept in a kiddie pool with her mother while they were homeless and fleeing domestic violence.

After her primary win, Valenzuela shared a video on Twitter reflecting on her journey and how it would effect her time in office.

"I’m no longer that toddler that slept with her infant brother in a kiddie pool outside of a gas station but that little girl is always with me, just as I carry around the thought of the children that were at Tornillo that were in the cages, just as I carry around Tamir Rice, just as I carry around every family that is hungry in this pandemic or literally dying of preventable diseases in the most prosperous country on earth," she said.