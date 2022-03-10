Several Canadian veterans have joined the Ukrainian military to support the country against Russian forces

Canadian Sniper Among Foreigners Joining Ukraine in Fight Against Russia: 'I Want to Help'

An elite Canadian sniper is among the foreign nationals joining the Ukrainian military in its fight against Russia amid the ongoing invasion.

Nicknamed Wali, the former sniper for Canada's Royal 22nd Regiment — whose real identity was withheld — recently spoke to CBC about helping in the war, similar to a number of Canadian soldiers who have answered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for volunteers to create an "international legion."

"I want to help them. It's as simple as that," Wali told the outlet. "I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian."

He told the outlet that his wife begged him not to go, saying, "You can imagine what she said and how she thinks." Wali admitted the "hardest part" was missing his son's first birthday, but he said he feels obligated to leave his IT job at home and offer his physical support in Ukraine.

Wali, who previously volunteered to join Kurdish forces during their battle against Islamic State extremists in Iraq several years ago, crossed the border into Ukraine through Poland earlier this week and said he and other volunteers were welcomed with open arms.

"They were so happy to have us," he told CBC. "It's like we were friends right away."

"A week ago, I was still programming stuff," Wali added. "Now I'm grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse … That's my reality right now."

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Oleksandr Starukh looks through a telescopic sight of a sniper rifle Credit: Dmytro Smolyenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, which was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly stringent economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces amassing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.